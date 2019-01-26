TITLE: “Snowbound Six”
AUTHOR: Richard Stern
A family of four is excited about their trip from Oklahoma to traveling the mountains of New Mexico to visit friends. Traveling at 10,000 feet in the blizzard of the century they have an accident that changes their plans and lives for ever. What was the accident? What caused it? Unprepared for such a mishap and unprepared for survival in a blizzard would they be found? Would their friends report them as missing people? Do rangers or civil air patrol check these dangerous, high risks and narrow mountain roads when the weather is so bad? Can they survive the obstacles?
While the family suffers with personal issues and injuries such as Dad’s heart attack and Mom’s broken foot, a plane crash has occurred unknown to them of course. Whose plane? Will there be a search team for that? Who was aboard? Were there any survivors?
Fifty feet of service roads become washed out, temps are minus 40, rock slides trap the family in a cave, a bear attack, another 16 inches of snow, and always the thought of death are obstacles and thoughts to deal with. The line separating survival and extinction was a very thin line!! So much adventure and struggles I found the story to be of high interest and hard to put down. Who is attacked by the bear? Will the family be rescued?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.