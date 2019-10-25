TITLE: “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom”
AUTHOR: Lynda Lowry
This is a true story about the 1965 “Selma Voting Rights March” in Alabama and told by the young girl who participated in the well-known march.
Lynda was 7 when her mother passed away. She was born into a poor family in Selma, Alabama, and she was one of four children. After her mother’s death her grandmother moved in with the family to help raise the children.
In 1963, Lynda heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the first time when he spoke on getting voting rights for black people in a nonviolent manner. His message was “Be prepared to march and to go to jail.” Gov. Wallace was in favor of segregation and opposed voting rights for black people in his state. Blacks were required to take a registration test that whites were not required to do and of course the test was made so it was impossible for blacks to pass. How did segregation affect Lynda’s life? At such a young age of 13-15 how was she allowed to participate in the marches? The marches were organized by Dr. King and lasted two to three days for four to five blocks. After marching, the children got on school buses and were taken to the National Guard Armory at first, but later to the jail. If you weren’t fast enough getting on the bus the cops would shock the child using a cattle prod.
By the time Lynda was 15 she had been in jail nine times. Her longest jail time was six days in a prison camp 5 miles from town. There were 23 girls in one cell. One of her worst experiences was when she was attacked with tear gas, beaten and hospitalized with 20 seven stitches in her head. Why did her family allow her to march? That experience called Bloody Sunday made her more angry with the governor and more determined to continue marches. Whites and blacks joined in this march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. More people across the country joined the march and a new feeling developed in Selma. The march took place on March 21, 1965 to show the governor how much he had hurt people due to his views on segregation . Soldiers, helicopters, Army jeeps, and the press created a sense of safety.
Of the 3,000 marchers, only 300 were allowed to complete the entire trip from Selma to Montgomery and Lynda was one of the selected to do that. Who made the selection? Why? She became a friend of Jim Letherer who had one leg, marched along side of her, and was willing to give his life for her if necessary. Hollywood celebrities even joined the march of an estimated 25,000 people at the Capitol. On Aug. 6, 1965 U.S. Congress passed the Voting Rights Act but many changes were made following that. When did Lynda realize she had made history? Who trained the children who marched? Did Lynda move out from Selma? As an adult how did these marches affect her adult life? Three strong words from Dr. Martin Luther King’s speeches that stuck with Lynda and influenced other marchers as well were: Steady, Loving, Confrontation. Can these words also apply to your life?
