Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Stick a Geranium in Your Hat and Be Happy” (book one of three in “The Best of Barbara Johnson” series)
AUTHOR: Barbara Johnson
Barbara had lost a son in Vietnam, had a child killed by a drunk driver, and had a homosexual child. How does a mother handle all this? We all will have pain in our lives, but misery is an optional. Examples of pain she suffered included her husband’s car accident on a mountain road besides her children’s deaths and issues. How did the accident happen?
She had the hardest time accepting the homosexuality of Larry who was a Christian. Often she asked herself, “How could this happen? Could God change it? “ Her anger, denial and guilt kept her from comforting her son. She attended counseling sessions to overcome depression and she had suicidal thoughts. After Larry left home for 11 months she wondered if she would ever see or hear from him again. Did she drive him away? What happened the day Larry called his mom? Just when Barbara thought things were going well between her and her son Larry dropped another surprise on her. What was that? What could be worse than his sexuality? What did the future hold for this Christian family?
While dealing with the losses in her life, the car accident, and Larry, she kept her sense of humor whenever possible and stressed throughout the book how important that is. Often humor saved many sinking marriages. Her husband stapled his socks together before laundry to be sure they didn’t get mixed up with his son’s socks. This kind of family humor was evident throughout her story. She wrote a book entitled “Where Does A Mother Go To Resign” for parents of homosexuals and she found a support group called Spatula with Larry’s support.
As the years zoom by, she says that you begin to think you are in a war with old age just to keep your mind together, your body functioning, your teeth in, your hair on and weight off. She refers to it as a big chore and shares many jokes about old age in their family as she reminds us memories are like gold. Then she shares lots of events, vacations, and daily life activities with humor we can all relate to. Her household sounds like a fun Christian home and very involved in the community.