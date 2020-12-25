Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Stick a Geranium in Your Hat and Be Happy” (book one of three in “The Best of Barbara Johnson” series)

AUTHOR: Barbara Johnson

Barbara had lost a son in Vietnam, had a child killed by a drunk driver, and had a homosexual child. How does a mother handle all this? We all will have pain in our lives, but misery is an optional. Examples of pain she suffered included her husband’s car accident on a mountain road besides her children’s deaths and issues. How did the accident happen?

She had the hardest time accepting the homosexuality of Larry who was a Christian. Often she asked herself, “How could this happen? Could God change it? “ Her anger, denial and guilt kept her from comforting her son. She attended counseling sessions to overcome depression and she had suicidal thoughts. After Larry left home for 11 months she wondered if she would ever see or hear from him again. Did she drive him away? What happened the day Larry called his mom? Just when Barbara thought things were going well between her and her son Larry dropped another surprise on her. What was that? What could be worse than his sexuality? What did the future hold for this Christian family?