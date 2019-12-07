Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Little is known about Dana’s background because when she was 5 her mother died. They had been wading together when Mom was pulled away by the undertow and Dana was hit by a large wave that put her in the hospital for 10 days. Why didn’t Dad want anything to do with Dana at such a young age? As Dana and Hugh search for her unknown father many quarrels arise between them and between Hugh and his parents who think this will affect their reputation and careers. Had they been living a life of lies? Could Dana have had an affair with the black neighbor? Why is Grandma Ellie so against Dana’s search for her dad? Was he black? Family feuds continue between Hugh and Dana, Hugh and his parents and Uncle Brad until they want Dana to do a DNA test. Hugh and Dana both agree to do so and the results are astounding to everyone. With all the stress within the family Grandma Ellie suffers a stroke. While she is in the hospital Dana finds a letter in her mother’s yarn box that was untouched for years. Would there be answers now? Dana’s mom had attended college in Madison and after much searching Dana was able to learn who her dad was through a former classmate of her mother’s. Would contacting the man settle the feud and answer questions and concerns about the newborn black child in the family? Dana did pay a visit to New York to meet her biological father, but what a surprise she found out when she got there!