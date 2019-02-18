TITLE: “Oprah Winfrey Speaks”
AUTHOR: Janet Lowe
Because I admire this woman I enjoyed the book a lot and learned some new things about this amazing woman and you will too. She was born as an illegitimate child to Vernon Winfrey and Vernitta Lee on Jan. 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi. She lived with a very strict grandmother and a terrifying grandfather. Her mom’s occupation was a house cleaner. The family had a water well but no plumbing so Oprah’s job was to carry buckets of water daily. Oprah was only 9 years old when she was sexually abused, and she gave birth to a baby boy when she was just 14, but the baby died. This sad part of her life she once shared on her TV show. Despite many bad and horrible experiences as a child she was very smart and talented. At age 3 she performed in church and at community events. She could read and write at age 5 so was in first grade. Her life changed for the better at age 14 when she lived with her father and her stepmother. Her dad saved her from being a juvenile delinquent and she credits her success and fame to him. Did she maintain a relationship with her mother and grandparents?
Oprah’s TV show began in 1985. She received many honors throughout her career including being inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame and in 1998 she was recognized as the second most admired woman in America. Who was considered the first? You might be surprised!
She owns her own production company and four homes. She contributes to many organizations to help others less fortunate including building a school for girls in Africa. She once shared the school and girls being educated on her TV show, too. Because she reads the Bible daily she keeps four nearby: at her office, in her car and two at homes she owns.
The books emphasizes lessons she learned along the way from being a very poor abused girl to stardom. Despite her popularity and good works, she still struggles with every day problems, family tragedies, and shortcoming. You will enjoy the book of this very famous and generous woman as you learn something new about her and about life.
