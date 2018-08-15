Do you like to read, but don’t find the time? Do you believe in miracles? Well if you answered “yes” to both questions this is a book for you!
These 20 true-life miracles remind us there is power in prayer that can make a huge difference in our lives. Several of these stories are about child diseases, injuries, and near death experiences and how they were spared. Others are of adult hardships and how to deal with them without losing faith. These stories also remind us of God’s existence, power, and mercy as our prayers are answered in His manner and time——not ours!
Stories of brain damaged babies, childhood cancer, birth defects, divorce, jobless, homeless, death of family members, miracles of healing, and tales of love and blessings are all miracles within our daily lives. Because the stories are short it is fast and easy reading that fits well into a very busy day too.
The Boy Born Dead
Authors: David Ring and John Driver
In 1943, in Jonesboro, Arkansas , a baby was born dead. Born dead is not exactly the best start in life! This is the incredible story of David Ring, a boy who lived with the limitations of cerebral palsy, depression, attempted suicides, and orphaned at the age of 14. His three sisters each attempted to raise David, and during that time he experienced a horrible experience that he kept a secret for 46 years. After Rev. Wideman and his family took David into their family his life changed drastically. Before long David had established a close friendship with three of his classmates. He was very popular with the school staff and the student body. Despite lots of support and encouragement David’s biggest obstacle as a high school student and as an adult was speaking publicly.
What caused him to be an orphan at a young age? Why did he walk out of his high school graduation? Did the three classmates remain his friends into adulthood? How did he overcome his difficulties?
As a reader of David’s story you will be touched by God’s mercy and grace just as he continues to experience in real life. He has shared his life experiences since 1973 at conventions, churches, and corporate events. This story of friendship, courage, and triumph will hold the readers attention from beginning to end. Enjoy!
