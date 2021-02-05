Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Pack Up Your Gloomies in a Great Big Box, Then Sit on the Lid and Laugh” (book three of three in “The Best of Barbara Johnson” series)

AUTHOR: Barbara Johnson

In 14 years thousands of parents have attended Barbara’s Spatula Ministries and with every conceivable problem and question. The most often asked questions included: How can I fix my kid? Myself? Spouse? How can we keep our marriage strong? How can I deal with what life has brought us?

Many answers came from sharing and listening while life-saving discoveries were made. A large part of the ministry deals with the gay lifestyle because of her son Larry and how the family dealt with that. No matter what the pain two basic questions remained: Why? How can we change it? Her ministry encourages people to survive their losses through five steps for dealing with pain: We churn; We burn; We yearn; We learn; We turn. What do these steps involve to help overcome pain? Whether your children’s problems are drugs, alcohol, AIDS, or often gay lifestyles love them unconditionally!

Many letters and poems sent to Barbara from people who received help were shared and often the solutions were included. A thought to ponder is “Sometimes when you try to run away from your problem you only run into more! All three books in her series are fast reading books offering advice, guidance, and reminds us to face the problem not run from it.

