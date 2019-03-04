TITLE: “Notes Left Behind”
AUTHOR: Brooke and Keith Desserich
My heart goes out to the Desserich family who shares a stunning heart-warming story of their 6-year-old daughter’s struggle with brain cancer. Doctors predicted 135 days as Elena’s survival period. The family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, but traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, for experimental brain stem treatments that also included several MRIs. Who would care for their 4-year-old little Gracie or do they take her along on these long hard journeys? Parents kept a daily journal of their nine-month journey with Elena’s cancer that would to be helpful and informative for Gracie when she is older to understand the loss of her “best friend.”
Elena’s struggles included: No feeling in her thighs, limited use of her right arm, a limp in her right leg, limited speech due to lack of gag reflex, and loss of her left eye peripheral vision. After the stem cell treatments the side effects vanished! For how long? Will they return? Will chemo and radiation be needed? How it time measured? How long is “awhile?” As a family do they live with the knowledge cancer will return and try to cram a life into a short time period? Or do they live with a positive outlook and keep the status quo? How does one know if a miracle can happen? So many questions, concerns, and fears for this family!
Despite the long journey for this family they are able to make a trip with the girls to Disney World, visit an art museum where Elena’s artwork is displayed, and enjoy a special day at school with a picnic and limo service. All of this to make happy memories was possible because of family, friends, school, and the community’s support and work. Her artwork was her own symbol of a heart, and it was on all her notes to her family that she hid in various places in their home to be found after her passing.
Elena’s family often felt overwhelmed and powerless as many attempts were done to save her life. They found support, love and friendship with 50 other families sharing memories, loss and concern. Hope was the eternal promise! Simple things kept the families going forward and any distractions allowed for functioning after Elena’s death. So how long did this little girl live? What were her last days of life like? What did the family do in her memory as a daily reminder of her?
