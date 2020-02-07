Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Rebecca’s Return” (Book 2)
AUTHOR: Jerry Eicher
After being at her aunt’s helping out during the birth of the eighth child named Jonathon, Rebecca returned to Wheat Ridge ready to accept John’s proposal and plan their wedding.
John, however, was suspicious of her and her past. Why did she stay so long in Milroy? Was she in love with someone else? Was she being honest with John? Why hadn’t she called or written to him in three weeks? After one of John’s visit with Rebecca in her home he left angry and upset after confronting her with questions of her past. On his way home from there he suffered serious injuries in a very bad accident. Who found John? Who caused the accident? John was of course taken by ambulance to the hospital suffering from a skull fracture, bleeding, and swelling in the brain. Would he recover? Would he be paralyzed? Would he be brain damaged? John was unconscious for six days. Who notified Rebecca of the accident? How did she get to the hospital? Looking at John’s still body and his parents beside his bed what was she expected to say or do? She and John’s mother clasped hands as his father prayed. One surprise was who caused the accident and was willing to confess.
While John was in the hospital the feud continued, with Rachel insisting she and her siblings deserved her dad’s farms. She was a conniver and willing to do whatever to keep Aunt Emma inheriting it all. She convinced Luke, who worked for Emma, to take a letter from the mailbox addressed to a lawyer. The contents of Emma’s letter was a big surprise to Rachel and of course more upsetting to her. Why would someone not a relative at all inherit the wealth? How can it be changed without everyone knowing what she and Luke had done? Would young Luke continue to scheme with Rachel or change his ways since he was in the dating years now with Susie? He was interested in dating Ann who was prettier and richer than plain Susie, but was that important? Will Luke make a right decision concerning the girls and Rachel? Read on about the drama, heartbreak and happiness to be discovered.