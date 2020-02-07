Bookworm Buddies by Becky

John, however, was suspicious of her and her past. Why did she stay so long in Milroy? Was she in love with someone else? Was she being honest with John? Why hadn’t she called or written to him in three weeks? After one of John’s visit with Rebecca in her home he left angry and upset after confronting her with questions of her past. On his way home from there he suffered serious injuries in a very bad accident. Who found John? Who caused the accident? John was of course taken by ambulance to the hospital suffering from a skull fracture, bleeding, and swelling in the brain. Would he recover? Would he be paralyzed? Would he be brain damaged? John was unconscious for six days. Who notified Rebecca of the accident? How did she get to the hospital? Looking at John’s still body and his parents beside his bed what was she expected to say or do? She and John’s mother clasped hands as his father prayed. One surprise was who caused the accident and was willing to confess.