Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Stories For A Faithful Heart”

AUTHOR: complied by Alice Gray

You don’t have time to read? Then this is a book for you because it is filled with short true stories averaging one page to four pages. It is a good book to have in the car if traveling or read while you wait for appointments. The stories cover the topics of compassion, love, making a difference, changing lives, forgiveness, trust, contentment, prayer and faith.

Here is a glimpse: How can a fifth-grade girl reach out to another who is poor, unkempt, a loner and smells? How does her mother intervene to bring changes for both girls?

Steve is 21 years old and has Down Syndrome. He lives with his mother who is disabled and suffers from cancer. Can Steve be of help? Can he hold the job busing at a truck stop? How would truckers treat him? Why did he need surgery?

A young GI went to a summer camp for high-schoolers because his parents promised him a used car if he would do it for a week. Bribe? Why did he run into the woods during lunchtime? Would he be able to stay the whole week? How did Doug as a camp leader help this young GI? Who was this young GI?