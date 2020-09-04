Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Stories For A Faithful Heart”
AUTHOR: complied by Alice Gray
You don’t have time to read? Then this is a book for you because it is filled with short true stories averaging one page to four pages. It is a good book to have in the car if traveling or read while you wait for appointments. The stories cover the topics of compassion, love, making a difference, changing lives, forgiveness, trust, contentment, prayer and faith.
Here is a glimpse: How can a fifth-grade girl reach out to another who is poor, unkempt, a loner and smells? How does her mother intervene to bring changes for both girls?
Steve is 21 years old and has Down Syndrome. He lives with his mother who is disabled and suffers from cancer. Can Steve be of help? Can he hold the job busing at a truck stop? How would truckers treat him? Why did he need surgery?
A young GI went to a summer camp for high-schoolers because his parents promised him a used car if he would do it for a week. Bribe? Why did he run into the woods during lunchtime? Would he be able to stay the whole week? How did Doug as a camp leader help this young GI? Who was this young GI?
It was Christmastime and the house was filled with energy and love for the sixday old boy adopted into this loving family. As he got older it was his job to decorate the tree, a tradition he carried on even after he was married and had his own family. Lots of happy times together until his 24th Christmas turned tragic. What happened? How did the car accident happen in Denver? What acts of love kept the memory of Christmas alive?
After months of abuse and malnutrition that led to starvation this young woman had a plan of escape. Can this recent high school graduate really free herself? Just as she scaled the wire fence around the compound the security guard catches her. Now what happens?
Many of these stories are prayers from young children asking for simple things we often take for granted.
