TITLE: “The Journey”
AUTHOR: Wanda Brunstetter
SERIES: The Kentucky Brothers Book 1
The main character is Titus who is 22 and ready to settle down and raise a family. He had two girlfriends, but the one relationship he really wanted to pursue was opposed by both his family and Phoebe’s family. Why? Phoebe left the Amish community and went to California with an English girl friend. Titus also left his family in Pennsylvania and moved to Kentucky for a new life and to forget Phoebe.
Titus is fortunate to make a friendship with Allen who offers him a place to live which is a very run down place not lived in for several years and in need of lots of repairs to make it livable. Soon after Titus moved there the Amish community held a work day at his place and welcomed him with open arms. Titus owned a cell phone which was against the church rules, but he felt he needed it to communicate with family back home. For his reasoning would it be allowed and be an exception to the church rule? Is the cellphone needed after he discovers there is a phone shack on the property well hidden in the brush? Is the phone shack known to others for use? What happened when Titus discovered $10,000 in the shack? Who put it there? Does he turn it into the authorities or keep it?
Because Titus always felt insecure and not smart or worthy compared to his twin brother Tim who excelled in everything he was happy with his new surroundings despite how simple and poor they were. When his mother celebrated her 70th birthday back home with a big party he was invited and attended. While he was gone for two weeks his trailer house had been ransacked in a huge way!!! Who did it? Why? Were they looking for the money he had found? Shortly after Titus returned from his trip two men visited him, demanded money and beat him up badly. Allen decided then to offer Titus a chance to put the rent towards buying some of the property, and Allen replaced the old run down trailer house with a double wide house. How did Titus’s parents react to his living conditions when they visited him after the beating? Would they welcome Titus back home if he chose to do that?
Suzanne becomes a friend to Titus but afraid she will never marry because she doesn’t know how to cook . Most girls her age are married and have children. Does Titus take any interest in her since she resembles Phoebe in her physical appearance? She loved working in her grandpa’s workshop but had to do her projects secretly in the evening because men didn’t think women should be wood workers. What happens when the men find a table she made and had hidden in the shop? Would they accept her woodworking skills when they were needed? Would Titus find her more interesting? Would their friendship become more serious or perhaps end in marriage? Why does Phoebe show up in Kentucky? How did she find out where Titus was living? Would Titus and Phoebe mend a torn relationship?
There are hardships and sadness shared within the story too, but you need to read the book to learn the details of Suzanne’s attack by a pack of wild dogs or how Titus’s sister-in-law met her death leaving behind a young husband and two young children. If you enjoy reading this book you will find the other books in the series of interest too. Happy reading!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.