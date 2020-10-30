Bookworm Buddies by Becky

At 16 she had all responsibilities of a woman and as a mother because her father had also passed away, and Mother was in the service and at sea most of the time. What was her job? What caused Dad’s death? Some of her siblings succumbed to diphtheria, small pox and scarlet fever and she had gallstone surgery. How much more stress could she handle on her own?

Violet and her siblings lived in isolation most of the time and among strangers. Moving to Great Britain didn’t help the situation because her mother was pregnant. Violet asked herself by whom? What would be next for her? Would Violet be raising another child? Violet begged to take her siblings with her to live in the convent among nuns who would care for them. After much pleading her mother agreed to that, but it was a huge mistake. Sister Juliana was the head mistress and the other nuns each were in charge of specific duties. Violet was governess for a family with three children but that job was short lived. Why? She left the convent at the age of 21 to join the service at sea as a stewardess in the West Indies. Sea life was fierce on feet and tempers! She was homesick and learned quickly to be self-dependent. The captain unfairly dismissed Violet from her duties so she embarked on the adventures with the Titanic and the Britannic fleets.