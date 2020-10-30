Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Titanic Survivor”
AUTHOR: Violet Jessop
Among the explosions, sobbing, and violent seas young Violet watched the Titanic’s six decks one by one destroyed after the ship hit an iceberg leaving only 30 survivors. All the engineering officers were dead and only four of the navigating officers survived. Women were put into life boats as their spouses remained on the ship. One man jumped overboard. Why did he jump? How many life boats were used? Whose baby was rescued and what would become of the baby? On April 14 every year one service commemorates the 1,500 lost in this tragic accident. Where?
The Britannic was another ship that sank on Nov. 21, 1926 after striking a mine. Twenty-eight people perished. Newspaper accounts were vague and incomplete with heart-breaking scenes of agony, human limbs ripped off and dead bodies floating in the water past the wreckage of every sort everywhere. Deck machinery fell into the sea like children’s toys. Violet was not a swimmer so once again feared for her life. Why was she on this ship? Where did the ship go down? Frantic screams for help were heard as the ship slowly sank. Where did this tragedy occur? How long did the rescue take? How long would Violet remain in Paris and Rome?
As a youngster, Violet was sick a lot including typhoid fever and TB that caused hemorrhages in the lungs. Because of her health the family moved often and it was not an easy task with six children in the household. Violet’s baby brother Dennis died and her brother Ray died from black scarlatina. While dealing with her losses, a family member had a sexual encounter with Violet.
At 16 she had all responsibilities of a woman and as a mother because her father had also passed away, and Mother was in the service and at sea most of the time. What was her job? What caused Dad’s death? Some of her siblings succumbed to diphtheria, small pox and scarlet fever and she had gallstone surgery. How much more stress could she handle on her own?
Violet and her siblings lived in isolation most of the time and among strangers. Moving to Great Britain didn’t help the situation because her mother was pregnant. Violet asked herself by whom? What would be next for her? Would Violet be raising another child? Violet begged to take her siblings with her to live in the convent among nuns who would care for them. After much pleading her mother agreed to that, but it was a huge mistake. Sister Juliana was the head mistress and the other nuns each were in charge of specific duties. Violet was governess for a family with three children but that job was short lived. Why? She left the convent at the age of 21 to join the service at sea as a stewardess in the West Indies. Sea life was fierce on feet and tempers! She was homesick and learned quickly to be self-dependent. The captain unfairly dismissed Violet from her duties so she embarked on the adventures with the Titanic and the Britannic fleets.
After 54 years of wartime employment without any pension she obtained a small post at a government office. How did she adjust to retirement? Since their mother had passed away would Violet and her siblings stay in touch and support one another? When did Violet die and from what?
