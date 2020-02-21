Bookworm Buddies by Becky

While in high school, Andrew shared his fears and problems with the counselor and he promised to see a college counselor which he didn’t do. Would the counseling have prevented the suicide? Andrew shared with his high school counselor such things as being upset not knowing his birth family, upset with assignments dealing with family, angry with himself, not being cooperative, and often said he didn’t belong to this world. Did he get answers to any of these concerns? His parents were grateful he consulted with the high school counselor, but also they felt hurt that he didn’t confide in them because there was a good family relationship. Parents, siblings and counselors felt failure, but not blame. How could they have saved Andrew from taking his life?

To help overcome their grief the family had friends over a week after the funeral to share the tragedy. At Thanksgiving they had 40 of Andrew’s friends over for a pizza party and shared a heaping box of memories together. Everyone received something in his memory. Four very close friends visited 14 months later with words and actions. Why did they wait so long? Corrine found healing from the Psalms, hymns, and prayers and the family visited certain places that held memories of Andrew when the time was right of course. Happy memories can and often will outweigh the sense of loss.

As a grieving mother, Corrine shares an honest, moving and wonderful account of her loss and how she overcame it. We learn the four stages of grief and what we experience through each stage, for how long, and the courage needed in the grief process. Society did then and often does today blames the family when suicide happens. Suicide comes about because of unfulfilled needs and about 70% occur in familiar surroundings. Life is a gift of God to be nourished, respected and used for the enhancement of all life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0