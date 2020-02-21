Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Andrew You Died Too Soon”
AUTHOR: Corrine Chilstrom
Andrew, Mary, and Chris were three adopted children by Bishop Herb and Corrine Chilstrom. Why did Andrew struggle with many issues alone? Was not knowing his biological parents an issue to deal with? What would cause a handsome, gifted young man to choose not to live — a young man who had a good relationship with his parents, who had friends and a belief in God? Andrew was only 18 years old when he took his own life in the basement of their family home. The big question was why? He recently had a fight with his girlfriend, was getting bad grades in college, dropped a class and had low self-esteem. Were those issues that led to his death?
Mary and Chris cleaned out his dorm room after attending college just five weeks. Bishop Herb and Corrine were at a friend’s house planning Andrew’s funeral which would be held in St. Peter, Minnesota which they all knew as home although they lived in Park Ridge, Illinois. Should the girlfriend have told someone that Andrew had said he was going home to kill himself?
Everyone deals with grief in different ways and for different length of times. Grieving is a good friend allowing us to preserve the past memories so we are born into a new future. Andrew’s friend Mike put Andrew’s football jersey in the casket and a plug of tobacco in his blazer pocket while the team members held a moment of silence in his memory. His brother left a note and sister Mary left a red rose in the casket as Mom touched him and sobbed and the bishop offered a prayer at the grave site.
While in high school, Andrew shared his fears and problems with the counselor and he promised to see a college counselor which he didn’t do. Would the counseling have prevented the suicide? Andrew shared with his high school counselor such things as being upset not knowing his birth family, upset with assignments dealing with family, angry with himself, not being cooperative, and often said he didn’t belong to this world. Did he get answers to any of these concerns? His parents were grateful he consulted with the high school counselor, but also they felt hurt that he didn’t confide in them because there was a good family relationship. Parents, siblings and counselors felt failure, but not blame. How could they have saved Andrew from taking his life?
To help overcome their grief the family had friends over a week after the funeral to share the tragedy. At Thanksgiving they had 40 of Andrew’s friends over for a pizza party and shared a heaping box of memories together. Everyone received something in his memory. Four very close friends visited 14 months later with words and actions. Why did they wait so long? Corrine found healing from the Psalms, hymns, and prayers and the family visited certain places that held memories of Andrew when the time was right of course. Happy memories can and often will outweigh the sense of loss.
As a grieving mother, Corrine shares an honest, moving and wonderful account of her loss and how she overcame it. We learn the four stages of grief and what we experience through each stage, for how long, and the courage needed in the grief process. Society did then and often does today blames the family when suicide happens. Suicide comes about because of unfulfilled needs and about 70% occur in familiar surroundings. Life is a gift of God to be nourished, respected and used for the enhancement of all life.