TITLE: “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Cherishing Brothers and Sisters”
AUTHOR: Jack Canfield, Mark Hansen, and Ken and Dahlyn McKowen
From their own experiences of growing up with five siblings the authors share their stories of fun, pranks, and their best childhood memories tucked in with stories from contributing readers. Readers will enjoy and relate to many of these stories so pick up the book and read.
Siblings are the most understanding and accepting of our needs and who support us when we need it. A sibling relationship includes rivalry, love, competition and camaraderie in a strong bond for life.
Some of the book proceeds support a nonprofit organization in Minneapolis called Lifeskills Center. This group formed in 2001 instills passion and hope as it empowers youth to believe in themselves and strive to achieve their goals and dreams.
Diana Amadeo’s story was one of my favorites. She and her brother Gene were very close in age and temperament who spoke their minds. One day as she was picking raspberries she ignored her mother’s order to stay away from the railroad tracks. As her shirt and a pant leg got stuck on some brambles she couldn’t free herself, and the train was fast approaching! Would Gene be able to save her? What would Mother’s reaction be? Did she get the bucket of berries? Was she injured beyond her pride?
This book is filled with heartwarming stories between siblings of all ages and makes for good reading material while you wait for an appointment or just riding in the car. Enjoy!
