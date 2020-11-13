Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Orphan’s Tale”
AUTHOR: Pam Jenoff
Despite the differences in age and circumstances Noa and Astrid’s rivalry changes into a very close friendship. How? What drew them together? The odd numbered chapters tell Noa’s story and the even numbered chapters are Astrid’s story, so I read Noa’s story first and later Astrid’s story in order to keep things straight and keep the storyline going.
Noa’s story begins with her being kicked out of her home by her father because she became pregnant by a German soldier staying in their home. How old was she when this happened? Why was the soldier staying there? Where would she go? You may have guessed it: She went to a girls home for unwed mothers and her baby was taken away from her there. What would her baby’s future be like? Would she even see the child again? She boarded a train for an unknown future for herself. There was one rail car filled with babies crying, naked, and some were dead! How did Noa manage to take one baby boy she named Theo from the dirty, smelly rail car?
There was a circus owner who wanted Noa to be an aerial act, so he arranged for her training and has his maid Greta care for little Theo. Training was six hours of hard and long intense hours with her trainer, Astrid. Her dream was to return to Holland and her family, but they would not accept her back home. Her only ticket to get out of Germany was the circus. Could it be possible? Why did Astrid put her through difficult and dangerous situations?
Both girls had been cast out by people they loved, Noa by her parents and Astrid by her husband. Why did Astrid always hide when there was a German inspection in search of a Jew? Why was Astrid fearful of men in SS uniforms? Could the circus owner protect her? Astrid’s act was cancelled and the act with Noa called for a replacement. How did Noa feel about this? Could she and Astrid remain friends through the difficult situation? Would Noa be able to perform with someone else? She felt like a betrayal.
Noa’s friend Luc was son to the mayor but also working with the Nazi. Why was Luc being so nice to Noa? Was it for information or did he truly care for her? Does she take Theo along when she meets Luc or never see Luc again? Luc assumes Theo is her brother not son. Would that be a problem? She and Astrid spend a lot of time together and shared their pregnancy tales. Astrid and Peter from the circus wanted to leave the circus life but could they under the strict rules of the owner, Herr? Why is Peter arrested? The circus was dying out at this time, star performers were arrested by Germans and there was no money. Herr’s son Emmet took control of the circus and things got worse. How? During this difficult time Astrid received news her parents both had died. How did that happen? To make things worse, during one of the acts the tent collapsed on Noa and it burst into flames, and she died from the serious injuries she sustained. What happens to Theo who she had rescued from the train as an orphan?
Astrid’s story reminds the reader it is 1942 and the war continues. Her circus family was competition for Herr Neufohh’s circus team. She hated circus life and wanted a normal childhood, but she had no choice but to perform. How did it happen she joined with the competitor? Why was she and Eric divorced? Who told the police the circus had a Jewish girl performing? Where was her family? The circus represents everything Hitler hates. She and Peter the circus clown have a relationship together with plans to marry. Will that be possible? She learned that Peter, too, had been married and had a 4-year-old daughter who died from the Spanish flu along with his wife. Eric, ex husband, arranged for her to leave Germany safely with a permit good for only 45 days. Would Astrid accept and leave? What would happen to Theo? Ironic as it seemed Eric left her an inheritance and shortly after that letter was sent to her he was killed by mortar shells. She donated the money to the Joint Distribution Committee. How did the lives of Theo and her daughter Petra turn out?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!