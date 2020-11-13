Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Both girls had been cast out by people they loved, Noa by her parents and Astrid by her husband. Why did Astrid always hide when there was a German inspection in search of a Jew? Why was Astrid fearful of men in SS uniforms? Could the circus owner protect her? Astrid’s act was cancelled and the act with Noa called for a replacement. How did Noa feel about this? Could she and Astrid remain friends through the difficult situation? Would Noa be able to perform with someone else? She felt like a betrayal.

Noa’s friend Luc was son to the mayor but also working with the Nazi. Why was Luc being so nice to Noa? Was it for information or did he truly care for her? Does she take Theo along when she meets Luc or never see Luc again? Luc assumes Theo is her brother not son. Would that be a problem? She and Astrid spend a lot of time together and shared their pregnancy tales. Astrid and Peter from the circus wanted to leave the circus life but could they under the strict rules of the owner, Herr? Why is Peter arrested? The circus was dying out at this time, star performers were arrested by Germans and there was no money. Herr’s son Emmet took control of the circus and things got worse. How? During this difficult time Astrid received news her parents both had died. How did that happen? To make things worse, during one of the acts the tent collapsed on Noa and it burst into flames, and she died from the serious injuries she sustained. What happens to Theo who she had rescued from the train as an orphan?