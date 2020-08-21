Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Spilled Milk”
AUTHOR: K.L. Randis
This is a true story of Brooke, Thomas, Alyssa, Adam, and Kat Nolan children of David and Molly.
Adam at age 7 almost drowned in the family pool when Dad was talking to a neighbor and ignoring Brooke who insisted she needed help. Her mother was a RN who herniated and ruptured seven discs resulting in five surgeries and finally she had to quit her job and went out on disability. Dad started sexually abusing Kat and Brooke when she was 12. To protect Kat she would not fight, stayed silent as rituals were painful and told nobody. Why didn’t Mother know of the abuse? Why did the plan to run away fail? For two weeks she was untouchable after surgery for her appendix. When the younger kids were in school and Mom was at work Dad took advantage again by drugging Brooke. Siblings felt Brooke was Dad’s favorite and got anything she asked for but they weren’t aware of the abuse.
When Mother was out of town for a week Brooke stayed at her friend Paul’s house and experienced a household of love and caring she knew nothing about. Before the week was over her father came to take her home and she knew it was going to be a long night ahead. Gina, Paul’s mom, questioned Brooke about her home life. Could Brooke trust Gina enough to tell her the dark secret? What could Gina do to help?
Brooke went to live in Florida with Aunt Nikki and Uncle Jake for a short time. How was this made possible? Brooke became pregnant by her father at age 15, but it ended in a miscarriage. She did not have the strength or words to explain what was wrong and she was terrified. She considered suicide. She eventually confided in Gina although Paul was no longer a boyfriend. Gina took her to a counselor. Her first question was “How do you know if you are being abused?” Then “What happens when the person doesn’t know it is wrong?”
Both Adam and Thomas were beaten by their dad and abuse went on with the baby Ethan. Gina contacted social services who approached Adam and Brooke at school. Would they tell about the abusive home life they had? What would happen to them if they told? What happened after the cops and social service workers made a home visit? Shortly after Mother returned from her trip out of town she too became pregnant and both she and her baby died for a brief time. Brooke was responsible for Ethan’s care.
How did Aunt Jean and Uncle Bruce learn of the family secret? Could Brooke live in New York with them? How could she file a complaint against her own father? Would there be an investigation? Would her dad go to jail? She had nightmares and stayed with friends as much as possible to avoid her dad and often slept in her car.
She began dating Jason and his family treated her with love and included her in many of their family gatherings including a trip to Canada. Jason proposed marriage. Would Brooke accept? Was she ready for marriage? She became a community advocate for educating the public on types of abuse including sexual abuse. Brooke became a public speaker and was invited to many events to discus the topic.
Chapter 30 is a must for any abused person to read because she gives advice on how the victims and professionals should handle abuse situations since they differ in many ways. She explains what needs to be done to improve Social Services, how the courts handle cases, and how important it is when a child confides in an adult who needs to listen and act! Why were there two trials? Was saving the family name more important than saving the victims? How might Brooke’s life have turned out without the help from Gina and Midge? What were the results of the trials?
