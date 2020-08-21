Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Brooke went to live in Florida with Aunt Nikki and Uncle Jake for a short time. How was this made possible? Brooke became pregnant by her father at age 15, but it ended in a miscarriage. She did not have the strength or words to explain what was wrong and she was terrified. She considered suicide. She eventually confided in Gina although Paul was no longer a boyfriend. Gina took her to a counselor. Her first question was “How do you know if you are being abused?” Then “What happens when the person doesn’t know it is wrong?”

Both Adam and Thomas were beaten by their dad and abuse went on with the baby Ethan. Gina contacted social services who approached Adam and Brooke at school. Would they tell about the abusive home life they had? What would happen to them if they told? What happened after the cops and social service workers made a home visit? Shortly after Mother returned from her trip out of town she too became pregnant and both she and her baby died for a brief time. Brooke was responsible for Ethan’s care.

How did Aunt Jean and Uncle Bruce learn of the family secret? Could Brooke live in New York with them? How could she file a complaint against her own father? Would there be an investigation? Would her dad go to jail? She had nightmares and stayed with friends as much as possible to avoid her dad and often slept in her car.