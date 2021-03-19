Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Living History”
AUTHOR: Hillary Rodham Clinton
Hillary’s life has been a fascinating journey that she shares with humor, candor and passion. Did you know she is the only first lady to play a major part in shaping domestic legislation for health care, educational opportunities and promoting the needs of children and families? She was raised to love God and America, to help others, and protect democratic ideals. Eight years in the White House tested her faith and political beliefs, marriage and the Constitution.
She was born into a middle class family consisting of two brothers, Hugh and Tony, and her parents, Dorothy and Hugh. She got her first job when she was 13, supervising a small park and in charge of equipment which she enjoyed because she loved sports and scouting. She learned to resist peer pressure and was considered a tomboy. She had poor eyesight, refused to wear glasses so depended on her friends at times. She was in her 30s when she finally agreed to contacts! While attending high school in Chicago she was on many committees, loved debates, and was an active member in the Methodist Church. School work was her priority. She attended the Wellesley University which was an all girl school and became life long friends with five young women there. The Viet Nam War that changed America forever was of great interest to her with the assassinations of JFK, Martin Luther King Jr., death of Bobby Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Did you know all this about our first lady? She gave the speech at her high school graduation but only her dad attended. Where was her mother?
While at Yale she met Bill who shared the same political interests she had. She refused many of his marriage proposals. Why? She was 26 when she was chosen to be on the impeachment board for President Nixon. What were the charges against the president? There were 44 attorneys on the board who worked seven days on the case. Was Nixon impeached or did he resign? Soon she moved to Arkansas to be with Bill and there she taught criminal law and trial advocacy, ran a legal aid clinic, and lead prison projects. Bill was the governor of Arkansas and later became attorney genera but the years 1978-1980 were difficult years for them. Why? They invested in lots of commodities but lost a lot of money. The good news was Chelsea was born in 1980. During all this time Hillary did not use Bill’s last name. Why not? That could be a surprise to some of you readers. How long was bill governor?
In September of 1991 campaigning for presidency began and it was a mean, personal and spirited campaign. How did that happen? When they learned from President Bush that Bill won the presidency the first thing they did as a couple was to pray alone for the honor and great responsibility that lay ahead. As first lady she represented an ideal and in her first week she attended 11 inaugural balls and many speeches were made. Code names were used for the family: Bill was referred to as Eagle, Hillary was Evergreen and Chelsea was called Energy. Jackie was an inspiration and dear friend as she offered advice on safety precautions and was present when Hillary’s dad suffered a stroke. What happened to Hillary’s travel advisor? How did they handle the scandal stories of Bill’s father? How did Hillary handle Bill’s affair with Monica?
Whitewater was a real estate deal and was considered a political war. How were the Clinton’s involved? How long did it go on? What was the outcome?
Hillary was very involved in children charities, book tours, women’s rights ,human rights, and democracy. As first lady she was honored in many ways and accomplished a lot leaving behind an impressive legacy.