Bookworm Buddies by Becky

I don’t usually read novels but here is one for you to consider reading. Laurel and Paul were divorced but had three children: Hanna, Ellie and Jake that they were responsible for. Ellie mysteriously disappeared, and after 10 long years her backpack, its contents, and her remains were found. How did this happen? By whom? Was she a runaway at 15? Why was Ellie kept in a basement during the disappearance? And whose basement? How was she treated? Who is Noelle Donnelly? Why did she tutor Ellie and then lose interest in her?

Floyd was born to a 14-year-old mother and a 16-year-old father. He was born in a public restroom and left at a hospital. What was his life like in foster care? For how long? What was the connection between Floyd and Noelle? She came from a family of six children. Her dad was a math teacher and her mother was an author and the kids went to the best schools. Noelle was a teacher who preferred tutoring over a classroom. What was her adult life like? Did she marry and have a family of her own? With such different backgrounds would Floyd and Noelle have anything in common? That is a big surprise! Where did Floyd go when he left on Christmas Eve? Why did he leave? Who is Poppy? There is a lot of family secrets revealed that makes for exciting reading. So many questions in this story to unravel, and the only way to do that is to read the book!