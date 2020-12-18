Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Amish Peace”
AUTHOR: Suzanne Fisher
These true stories of the Amish were told in ways that honor their heritage. They treasure families, faith, homes, and communities that keep life simple. How would you describe simple life? Fewer choices? Fewer possessions?
Few Amish farms are over 80 acres and are family operated. Women operate small businesses in their homes. They are allowed to vote on church business but do not serve as ordained leaders. Single women and bachelors lack status in the family-oriented community. Respect and value are placed on women for their roles in marriage and in motherhood.
In the 1920s bikes were not allowed because the pedals were considered too modern, but scooters were allowed. Where is the line drawn for what technology is accepted for the family and what is not? Old adages are powerful teaching tools for the children. One example given was: “Many things have been opened by mistake but none as often as the mouth.” True, don’t you agree? An interesting exercise study of 98 Amish wearing pedometers for seven days revealed a high level of physical activity in daily life. This was six times more active than the average English adult. The Amish farmers walked 18,425 steps daily and one man totaled 51,000 steps in one day. Women recorded over 14,196 steps daily and only 4% were considered obese. Interesting, right? How does this compare to your daily exercise? Do you have a goal?
Standard bred horses are a vital part of all Amish families and are the world’s fastest horses under harness. Depending on how many children in a family determines the number of buggies and horses needed. Amish are well-known for their precise craftsmanship in quilting, carpenter skills, cooking, or blacksmithing. Doing well is a virtue! How is this instilled in their children? They respect limitations such as the seasons and and sunlight. To grow old Amish means growing old with dignity as elders are well taken care of by family members. Retirement occurs between ages 50-70 usually. Amish work together to help one another out and contribute much to the communities in which they live.
How does one forgive a family member who runs over a toddler with a tractor? How do you handle it when your child steals? Is there forgiveness for an English man who hits your buggy and kills a little girl? Forgiveness is not an option but an expectation that takes hard work and humility! Many Amish families shared personal stories about tragedy and forgiveness and each one very interesting and heart warming.
Illiteracy is almost nonexistent. They stress accuracy rather than speed, quality over quantity and drill rather than variety! Education ends after the eighth grade. Children are loved and considered blessings from the Lord. Raising children is a shared task, although mothers are the heart of the Amish life, the fathers are the head of the family! Not having phones in their homes is to safeguard face to face visits, but community phones are allowed. What kind of communication do you find intrudes on your family life? Computers? Tablets? TV? Texting? You can learn a lot about Amish life from these stories so enjoy!
