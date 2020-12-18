Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Few Amish farms are over 80 acres and are family operated. Women operate small businesses in their homes. They are allowed to vote on church business but do not serve as ordained leaders. Single women and bachelors lack status in the family-oriented community. Respect and value are placed on women for their roles in marriage and in motherhood.

In the 1920s bikes were not allowed because the pedals were considered too modern, but scooters were allowed. Where is the line drawn for what technology is accepted for the family and what is not? Old adages are powerful teaching tools for the children. One example given was: “Many things have been opened by mistake but none as often as the mouth.” True, don’t you agree? An interesting exercise study of 98 Amish wearing pedometers for seven days revealed a high level of physical activity in daily life. This was six times more active than the average English adult. The Amish farmers walked 18,425 steps daily and one man totaled 51,000 steps in one day. Women recorded over 14,196 steps daily and only 4% were considered obese. Interesting, right? How does this compare to your daily exercise? Do you have a goal?