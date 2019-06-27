Welcome to summer…and Knutson Memorial Library’s “Universe of Stories”! Every day you check out a library book, your name will be put in a drawing to win a small prize each week. Drawings will be held on Saturdays — you need not be present to win. Your name will also go into the end-of-summer grand prize drawing to be held on August 24th—you need not be present to win. Participation is for all ages!
We will hold a series of space programs on Monday afternoons in July from 1:30-3 on July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Like the planet Saturn, there will be rings of activities for different age groups each Monday.
A Sky Full of Stories — this program is for PreK and kindergarten age children and will include stories, songs, and crafts. Parents or caregiver are required to remain with the child.
Shoot for the Moon – this program level is for kids in K-4th grade and will focus on building, creating, and experimenting with fun STEM projects. Warning: May include painting and may also include at least one Lock Box Challenge.
Take Me To Your Reader – this program level is for kids in 3rd-6th grade who enjoy words and want to tell a story! By the end of July’s programs, we will each have our own “book” written and illustrated. There will be lots of fun activities besides!
For more information about these programs, check out our website, www.wrlsweb.org/coonvalley, “like” Knutson Memorial Library on Facebook, or give us a call, 452-3757.
