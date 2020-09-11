 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: 100th birthday party was a success
Letter to the editor: 100th birthday party was a success

The History Alive Project’s Aug. 22 100th Birthday Party for the city as it achieved its city status in 1920, could not have been the success it was if not for numerous individuals, groups and businesses that said “Sure! We’d be glad to help!”

Our financial supporters also helped us have a successful event.

There is a Norwegian word, “dugnad,” pronounced “doog-nahd,” that comes from the old Norse “duge," which means “be good enough” or “be fit.” The word describes the planned, collective and orchestrated “voluntary, communal gathering of its unpaid members whose work is done together to achieve a mutual and common goal for the greater good of all.” It appeals to the long-standing Norwegian cultural tradition feeling of participating by doing social goodness projects to help others.

The History Alive Project Birthday Party Committee members met many times since July 2019 as it planned for this 100th event. Along with our committee, the group of its helpers and financial supports attests to this “dugnad” spirit not only for the HAP planners but also for all who attended.

Mange takk from the 100th Party Committee.

Dave Amundson, Ruth Amundson, Roxy Wedwick, Betty Stoleson, Dar Kraabel, David Kraabel, Lars Gretebeck and Brian Huebner

