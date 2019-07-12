In May 2019, after completing five terrific years, the History Alive Project volunteer teachers and their two Westby High School mentor staff members, would like to thank the following for contributing to make this ninth-grade enrichment program the success that it is:
The entire freshman (now sophomore) class and their supportive parents, Angie Cina, WASD Board members, Superintendent Steve Michaels, WHS Principal Bob Bothe, Christy Tainter, Deb Easterday, Kris Erickson, Peter Engh, Monte Dunnum, Proline Printing of Viroqua, Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Museum of Stoughton, Steve and Barb Rudie, Jana and Dave Dregne, Estelle Fischer-Fortney, Kasey Hammon, Sarah Girmurti, Angel Knight, HAP Board members David and Dar Kraabel, Blane Charles, and Brian Huebner.
We are working on our newest curriculum additions over the summer so as to improve the saga of Norwegian immigrants to America/Wisconsin, Westby’s rich immigrants stories and the early history of our area’s communities over time, to life.
Mange tusen takk.
Dave and Ruth Amundson, teaching volunteers
Andy Hulst and Brian Huebner, WHS social studies staff
