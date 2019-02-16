The History Alive Project organization wishes to thank the following for help in making their second annual Coon Valley photo show and open house a big success: the Coon Valley Village Board for use of their hall; two of our board members, Dave and Dar Kraabel, for setting up 22 display tables with 24 trifold photo displays; Ray Ihle for event planning/promotion; Dave Torgerson for presenting his photo history of Coon Valley CCC Camps; Linda Peterson (Stockyard Grill and Saloon) and Betty Nelson for donating coffee and cookies; Mike Fencl for sharing photos and memorabilia of Coon Valley's baseball history; and the 85-plus attendees who came and brought their own images and accompanying stories to share.
A heart-warming incident came as a result of this event; one of the presenters discovered a (previously unknown to him) photo of his great- great-grandparents brought in by another attendee.
Keep watching for other upcoming 2019 activities on the History Alive Project Facebook page, history alive project, inc.
Dave Amundson, president, History Alive Project
