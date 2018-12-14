As a much too common greeting of “happy holidays” at this time of year, we should consider the fact holidays are not happy for many people.
It is a very lonely and depressing time because of sickness, no job, homelessness, struggling with a disease, no family nearby, loss of loved ones, and now the flooding that caused a great loss for many families.
Think of the reason why we celebrate Christmas and honor it by saying “Merry Christmas" whether you are greeting family members, friends, employees or customers. I know I will use that greeting.
Rebecca Stakston, Westby
