As a much too common greeting of “happy holidays” at this time of year, we should consider the fact holidays are not happy for many people.

It is a very lonely and depressing time because of sickness, no job, homelessness, struggling with a disease, no family nearby, loss of loved ones, and now the flooding that caused a great loss for many families.

Think of the reason why we celebrate Christmas and honor it by saying “Merry Christmas" whether you are greeting family members, friends, employees or customers. I know I will use that greeting.

Rebecca Stakston, Westby

