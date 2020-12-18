Letter to the editor: Thanks for making Tree in the Street successful

Thanks for making Tree in the Street successful

The fourth annual History Alive Project’s Tree in the Street activity held the afternoon of Dec. 6 in downtown Westby was the success that it was, while complying with the current COVID-19 virus social protocols continuing to be in place.

The HAP Tree Committee would like to sincerely thank the following who helped:

Westby Police Chief Scott Stuber and his staff, the Westby Chamber of Commerce, Cody Kraabel, Karen Hankee, Teresa and Mitch Williams, “Gracie” the HAP Christmas miniature pony, Westby Times Editor Angie Cina, Proline Printing, Vernon Communications, Westby Snowflake Royalty member Trista Rumpee, and HAP Board members on the Tree Committee.

A 100-year-old restored open sleigh was an especially-chosen and popular feature at this year’s event, as HAP continues to observe the centennial year, 2020, as the year when the city of Westby acquired that governmental city status in August of 1920.

Prior to that year, it was classified as a village. Due to the COVID-19 virus situation requiring adjusted event scheduling of additional planned activities going into 2021, HAP will announce its revised 2021 calendar of events as it continues to mark this governmental classification observance.