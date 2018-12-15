Six-plus inches of wet sloppy snow the night before did not deter some 30 Westby area folks (and one dog) from coming out to participate in the History Alive Project’s second annual Tree in the Street event held Dec. 2. I’d personally like to thank the following for all they did to make this happen. They include:
- The Westby Chamber of Commerce for multiple ads about our event on their Facebook page and in their 2018 Christmas shopping in Westby flier.
- Westby Police Chief, Dave Jefson and his staff for planning this event (starting back in October) as well as their professional blocking/monitoring of Main Street traffic for us to pull this whole thing off.
- Westby Hansen’s IGA for loaning us the beautiful conifer tree for our use.
- The 2018 Westby Syttende Mai Royalty for attending even though their day was already jammed with multiple additional PR events.
- Sahnje McGonigle, Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times reporter, for his covering of our historical re-enactment for the papers.
- History Alive Project Board members Dave and Dar Kraabel for their continual and faithful encouragement as well as attendance.
- Blane Charles of Borgen’s for personally delivering our order of his delicious cookies for sharing with the attendees and finally,
- All of the people who came, stood in the street, got their picture taken and brought back a bit of Westby’s history to “live" it again some 92 years later.
In 1926 (and perhaps in years previous) some unknown but creative-minded Westby residents came up with this idea to put a large Christmas tree smack dab in the middle of State and Main streets. On first discovering, in 2017, a copy of this old photo, History Alive Project members and I decided to try and literally re-enact this event and invite the public to join in, albeit now leaving the tree in this same spot just long enough for our group photo with the tree. Last year was an initial success.
In doing so we brought this little-known event’s historical story to all of the participants; HAP’s mission statement reads: we want to “create ‘out of the box’ projects to discover, preserve and share the history of our area for community members of all ages.” Yes, of course we are already planning for the third annual Tree in the Street event for 2019 with some newly-added historical features.
Dave Amundson, president, History Alive Project
