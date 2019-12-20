Letter to the editor: 'Tree in the Street' event a success

The Westby History Alive Project, Inc. organization's third annual “Tree in the Street” re-enactment held on Dec. 8 in Westby could not have been possible without the help of the folks listed below.

The Westby Chamber of Commerce for posting our event multiple times.

The Westby Chief of Police Scott Stuber and his fellow staff officers for planning the event with us; Westby police officers also helped block off Main Street traffic so we could get our group picture taken.

Former Westby Chief of Police David Jefson who came out of retirement for the afternoon to volunteer his time to assist all of us.

The participants who donated ornaments for the third annual donated tree so that a chosen area family could have a special Christmas.

The over 60 adults, kids and two dogs all of whom chose to come out to learn and re-live a bit of Westby 1920s history in an “out of the box” way.

History is not just about big events that make national headlines. It is not just about collecting things and putting them in boxes or totes in the garage. Our local history, event by event, person by person, is a tapestry, making our interwoven daily lives richer and giving meaning to every day living.