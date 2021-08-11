Letter to the editor: Westby-Christiana Fire Department helps with display

Sincere thanks has to go to the entire current Westby-Christiana Fire Department for going way above and beyond! Our Aug. 3 History Alive Project display was a real “knock ‘em out of the park” event for us.

We asked for their help to make their old 1919 fire truck be the centerpiece of our Vernon County Night Out display; they delivered and more. History Alive Project volunteers wanted to bring a portion of Westby’s history to life and have our activity that night fit with the event’s requirements of being kid/family involved. We also wanted to bring the 102-year-old truck, as it was a perfect teaching tool for our visitors to learn about earlier times when Westby fire safety was in its infancy.