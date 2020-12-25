Letter to the editor: Westby Elementary thanks its community friends

Several wonderful people and businesses have made our elementary school’s virtual learning a little more manageable. The staff at Westby Elementary is so thankful for the support.

Through the amazing generosity of the Westby Rod & Gun Club, 11 students were provided scholarships to the Norse After School Program. The NASP runs privately inside Westby Elementary School, typically providing child care after the school day. The program extended its hours to an all day option with classwork assistance. The Westby R&G Club scholarships were made possible by the whole fabulous crew and generous patrons there through its Christmas for Kids annual fundraiser. As the family needs grew larger and the virtual session longer, scholarship money was exhausted. That's when Westby Elementary School's Parent Organization (IMPACT), with President Jill Bailey, used IMPACT funds so kids could continue coming to school.

All the while, food donations continued to bless families of Westby Elementary School. We are grateful for the labors of Roger and Donna Harris and Lindsay Tuszynski at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church for the many weekly boxes of non-perishable food. A wonderful holiday treat also was provided by the Westby Creamery staff when 36 donated frozen turkeys were distributed to families.