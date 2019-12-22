Philip Welch: Never allow someone to drive impaired

As we approach another holiday season, many people are focused on family gatherings, food and festivity. Within the law enforcement community, we’re asking everyone to focus on another vitally important issue: please travel safely and responsibly.

We know that historically, the holiday season can quickly turn tragic, especially when someone makes the dangerous and irresponsible decision to drive impaired. Needless crashes devastate families and ruin holidays. To help keep our communities and roadways as safe as possible, the Coon Valley Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Campaign” Dec. 13 through New Year’s Day. During this period, officers will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours - not to stop or cite motorists – but to discourage dangerous driving behaviors.

Alcohol-related crashes remain a serious problem, accounting for about one-third of all traffic fatalities. But impaired driving doesn’t just mean alcohol. We also face challenges with drugged drivers – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by illegal drugs like heroin, prescription and over-the-counter medications.