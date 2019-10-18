Dear Westby Area School District Communities,
I’m honored to serve as the District Administrator for the Westby Area School District. My three children love going to class every day and that is a testament to our staff, students, and our communities as a whole. I thought I’d take this opportunity to invite your input as we discuss the state of our facilities and a plan for being good stewards of the financial investment made by our residents a generation ago.
Years ago, our community made a commitment to provide excellent facilities for our students. In recent history, we built Westby Elementary in 1998, built the Westby Area Middle School and fieldhouse in 2003 and the Westby Area Performing Arts Center in 2017. Additionally, we made energy efficiency updates. While our buildings are structurally sound, the time is right to consider reinvesting in our facilities so that they will last another 20 to 30 years or more.
As I mentioned, our “bones” are solid in the schools. However, there are things that are wearing out with time such as roofs, HVAC systems, controls for heating and cooling, and other large ticket items that are almost impossible to fit into our annual budget. Over time, as our buildings have settled, we also are experiencing challenges with water runoff and the time to address these issues is now, before our facilities experience structural damage.
Safety of our students is our highest priority. We have a responsibility to ensure secure entrances for our schools. The current standard for secure entrances involves having visitors enter through the building entrance and pass directly through the main office before gaining access to the building. Depending on the facility, this requires varying amounts of construction and/or remodeling.
Finally, while our facilities are sound, there are improvements to instructional spaces that should be considered ... especially at the high school. One factor in such improvements includes ADA accessibility. Another factor is recognizing how teaching and learning has changed over time. There is a need for flexible student work spaces to foster collaboration, project-based learning, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities throughout our schools.
Because of the retirement and restructuring of debt, we believe these changes can be accomplished with minimal impact on taxes. We invite your feedback as we consider all options moving forward. There will be three opportunities to learn about our facilities and offer suggestions coming soon:
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. at the Westby Area High School.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. at the Coon Valley Elementary School.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. at the Westby Area High School.
These are all repeated sessions, so we hope that one of them will work for you. Please contact the district office with any questions you might have, 608-634-0101.
Thank you!
