Steve Michaels: Survey to guide future programming, capital maintenance projects in Westby Area School District

Dear Neighbors,

Thank you! Because of the support of our community in passing the operating referendum in 2018, we have been able to maintain programming in our district. We have a wide variety of extra curricular activities, a respected music program, as well as many dual credit and transcripted classes. Additionally, we have programs for children with special needs. The Westby Area School District is a great place to learn and grow.

We will be looking to renew this referendum in the fall of 2020 and hope for your continued support. As you know, staff and programming (that which is supported by the operating referendum) are critical for student success. In the coming weeks, you will be receiving a survey that will guide our process. We need your feedback in order to determine how to proceed with future programming as well as capital maintenance projects. A special thank-you to those people who were able to attend our community engagement sessions this fall. We would not have been able to prepare this survey without your help.

The goal of an operating referendum (if it is determined to move ahead with one) is to maintain programs so the current level of educational services can continue.