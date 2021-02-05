Westby Area Historical Society reflects on the past year; looks forward

Dear Members, Friends and People in the Westby area community,
The Westby Area Historical Society sincerely hopes that you, your families and your neighbors are well and continue to be so considering this has been a year unlike any other in Westby’s history. To any of you who have lost loved ones during this trying time, you have our deepest sympathies.
As we move into this next year, we find ourselves reflecting on how difficult the past year has been. Unfortunately, 2021 has started out difficult as well. Many of us have gotten creative with ways to communicate, work, and stay in touch with our family and friends. Smaller gatherings of 10 or less, staying six feet apart and wearing masks are our new normal. We have become dependent on Face Time, Zoom, and other virtual options to stay in touch with our loved ones because it has been quite a year!
Optimistically, Board members at WAHS find that January is a wonderful time to reflect on the successes of the past year and look forward to what’s to come. We want to thank our friends and members who have contributed so much to our success this past year, to projects going on behind the scenes at the Thoreson House Museum, such as interior painting, exhibit updates and genealogical record indexing. We hope that later in the year we will be able to return to normal with our regular monthly meetings and Open House afternoons to show you all that has been accomplished.
During the last several years, we have seen our organization grow in capacity, efficacy and influence across our city and county. In this New Year, we expect our need for volunteers to continue growing. Virtual volunteering allows those sheltered-in-place to continue to serve their communities and doesn’t have to be hard nor a long-term commitment. Please get in touch with WAHS by emailing us at westbywihistory@gmail.com or calling 634-4478 if you’re interested. Connecting your skills or passion to any organization with a mission that speaks to you while committing at a level that fits your life will bring you a feeling of joy and purpose. There are many organizations in the area that need your help and would welcome your energy and talents. Please consider volunteering, if not with WAHS, perhaps with one of the others!
Finally, to our members, friends, and others in the Westby area community, we cannot thank you enough for continuing to remember the Westby Area Historical Society with donations of your time, your monetary gifts and your donations. We look forward to a time in the near future when we can safely say…”Come, celebrate history with us!” On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Westby Area Historical Society, we thank you for standing by us in 2020 and wish you and your loved ones a brighter 2021!