Westby Area Historical Society reflects on the past year; looks forward

During the last several years, we have seen our organization grow in capacity, efficacy and influence across our city and county. In this New Year, we expect our need for volunteers to continue growing. Virtual volunteering allows those sheltered-in-place to continue to serve their communities and doesn’t have to be hard nor a long-term commitment. Please get in touch with WAHS by emailing us at westbywihistory@gmail.com or calling 634-4478 if you’re interested. Connecting your skills or passion to any organization with a mission that speaks to you while committing at a level that fits your life will bring you a feeling of joy and purpose. There are many organizations in the area that need your help and would welcome your energy and talents. Please consider volunteering, if not with WAHS, perhaps with one of the others!