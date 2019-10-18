Hello Everyone! My name is Lexi Thelen, your 2019 Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club Queen.
This year has gone by so fast and I guess it is time for me to say farewell. On behalf of my First Attendant Theresa Wintersdorf and second Attendant Mattie Wood, we would like to say that it has been an honor representing the Snowflake Ski & Golf Club and the Westby community this year. We had an amazing year that included the 96th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament and we were so honored to be a part of this great event! For those who have never been to the ski jump, we encourage you to attend the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Throughout this past year, we were a part of many community festivals, parades and events. It was great opportunity to explain to others all about Westby and the annual Snowflake Ski Jump. This journey has been nothing less than amazing! We could not have experienced anything like this without the guidance, support, and generosity from the Snowflake Ski Club, city of Westby, our parents, friends, families, and royalty advisors. We thank you all so very much!
We would like to extend our best wishes to the 2020 candidates this year! To the new court — enjoy every moment, it goes by fast. Again, it has been an honor and I will never forget the memories I made this past year being a part of the Westby Snowflake Royalty. I will always be your 2019 Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club Queen, Lexi Thelen.
