Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum\

Wow! Almost 70 people attended our first outing of the “Book Bug!” Thank you to all who attended. We hope you enjoyed the stories, snack and opportunity to check out books. Kudos to our first group of attendees for hanging with us when it was so hot. We will be in the shade next week and have some water to help keep us cool.
What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum? What’s Cooking with Renee Conroy is coming up on Wednesday, July 22. She will be presenting some fun recipes and even offering a “tasting.” Program will be held at 10 a.m. on our patio.
A quick reminder that we are back to charging fines on all overdue materials. Make sure to get items returned in a timely manner. Curbside pickup on demand is continuing on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will no longer be personally calling to let patrons know their materials are in. Instead, patrons will get a text, email or voice message according to what they selected when setting up their library card. Once you receive a notification, just stop by the library on Tuesday or Friday, call us and we can set your materials out on the cart by the library front door. Keep on reading!
Did someone say new books? Although we are not physically open, we are continuing to get books weekly. Here is a selection of some of the bestsellers that have just arrived at the Bekkum:: “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts, “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, “Camino Winds” by John Grisham, “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Summer House” by James Patterson, “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly, “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng and “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark.
Schedule for @the Bekkum—Week of July 20
Wednesday, July 22
9 a.m.—What’s Brewing at the Bekkum? What’s Cooking with Renee Conroy
6:30 p.m.—Mother Goose Storytime with Ms. Marin
Thursday, July 23
10 a.m.—All Ages Book Club—“One and Only Ivan” book discussion
1:30 p.m.—“Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Pool area
3 p.m.—“Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Methodist Church
4:30 p.m.—“Book Bug” Bookmobile—Lone Oak View Trailer Park
