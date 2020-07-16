Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum\

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wow! Almost 70 people attended our first outing of the “Book Bug!” Thank you to all who attended. We hope you enjoyed the stories, snack and opportunity to check out books. Kudos to our first group of attendees for hanging with us when it was so hot. We will be in the shade next week and have some water to help keep us cool.

What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum? What’s Cooking with Renee Conroy is coming up on Wednesday, July 22. She will be presenting some fun recipes and even offering a “tasting.” Program will be held at 10 a.m. on our patio.

A quick reminder that we are back to charging fines on all overdue materials. Make sure to get items returned in a timely manner. Curbside pickup on demand is continuing on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will no longer be personally calling to let patrons know their materials are in. Instead, patrons will get a text, email or voice message according to what they selected when setting up their library card. Once you receive a notification, just stop by the library on Tuesday or Friday, call us and we can set your materials out on the cart by the library front door. Keep on reading!