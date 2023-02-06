A propane fire occurred Saturday at Mississippi Welders Supply in Goodview, resulting in one employee suffering minor injuries.

At 11:31 am on Saturday, the Goodview, Winona, and Minnesota City fire departments responded to the propane fire after an employee called 911— finding heavy fire on the loading dock on the backside of the building containing propane cylinders.

The scene, in the 5000 block of W. Sixth Street, had flames visible from the building and several explosions were heard by responding officers and neighbors in the area, said the Winona County Sheriff’s Department.

Large amounts of water were used to quickly extinguish the fire. And the area was evacuated by the Goodview Police Department with the assistance of the Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Winona County Search Operations and Rescue Team. Initially, they thought a larger area needed to be evacuated, which turned out not to be the case, said the Sheriff’s Department.

One employee suffered minor injuries, was treated by the Winona Area Ambulance on the scene, and did not need to go to the hospital. Winona County Emergency Management also assisted on the scene and fire crews remained at Mississippi Welders Supply until 1:50 pm, Goodview Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, assisted by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

