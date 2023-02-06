A propane fire occurred Saturday at Mississippi Welders Supply in Goodview, resulting in one employee suffering minor injuries.
At 11:31 am on Saturday, the Goodview, Winona, and Minnesota City fire departments responded to the propane fire after an employee called 911— finding heavy fire on the loading dock on the backside of the building containing propane cylinders.
The scene, in the 5000 block of W. Sixth Street, had flames visible from the building and several explosions were heard by responding officers and neighbors in the area, said the Winona County Sheriff’s Department.
Jacob Shafer
Large amounts of water were used to quickly extinguish the fire. And the area was evacuated by the Goodview Police Department with the assistance of the Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Winona County Search Operations and Rescue Team. Initially, they thought a larger area needed to be evacuated, which turned out not to be the case, said the Sheriff’s Department.
One employee suffered minor injuries, was treated by the Winona Area Ambulance on the scene, and did not need to go to the hospital. Winona County Emergency Management also assisted on the scene and fire crews remained at Mississippi Welders Supply until 1:50 pm, Goodview Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, assisted by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
