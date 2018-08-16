The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues were one of the 32 teams selected to play in the WBA District Tournaments. The #3 seeded Blues traveled to Stanley where they ousted the #2 seeded Eau Claire Cavaliers on Saturday and powered past the #1 seeded Wausau River Hawks on Sunday, Aug. 12 to earn a trip to the WBA State Tournament in Osseo, Aug. 17-19.
CCV staff member Robert Kerska said it was a combination of great pitching, great hitting and excellent defense for the Blues at Stanley. who were coming off their worst outing against Bangor.
“The Blues bounced back from one of the team’s worst games of the season to play a pair of their best games of the year,” Kerska said.
At Stanley, the Blues outscored their opponents 17-8, outhit them 28-11 and only committed a trio of errors.
CCV 10, Eau Claire 6
8-11-18
CCV’s defense was spot-on and the offense out-hit the Cavaliers 15-10. The Blues took an early lead, scoring two runs in each of the first, sixth and seventh inning, a single run in the fifth, and capped off the win with three runs in the top of the ninth for the 10-6 win.
Ben Levendoski recorded the win, pitching eight innings and gave up only three earned runs. Jake Jenneman picked up the loss for the Cavaliers.
In the first inning, Corey Geary led off with a single; Brock Rude doubled scoring Geary; Rude then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single to center by Jeff Raasch, 2-0.
The Cavaliers made it a 2-1 game with a run in the third, 2-1, but the Blues got the run back with one in the fifth. Levendoski led off with a double to right-center, moved to third on a ground out by Geary and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Drew Tschumper, 3-1.
In the sixth inning, Jensen Hinton, Raasch and Ben Faga loaded the bases with singles; Eric Peterson singled to center driving in Hinton and Raasch to give the Blues a 5-1 lead.
CCV added two more runs in the seventh. Geary singled; Tschumper reached on an infield single; Rude singled to right-center driving in Geary and moving Tschumper to second; Hinton walked to load the bases; Raasch then hit into a 4-6-3 double play allowing Tschumper to score upping the Blues lead to 7-1.
Eau Claire added four runs in the eighth inning, 7-5. Brock Rude came on in relief of Levendoski on the mound to end the Cavalier’s rally.
The Blues put the icing on the cake for CCV in the top of the ninth with three sweet runs, 10-5 and gave one run back to Eau Claire in the bottom of the inning for a final score of 10-6.
CCV 7, Wausau 2
8-12-18
The Blues returned to the diamond to face the top seeded Wausau River Hawks on Sunday, Aug. 12. In a pitching duel, Brock Rude recorded the win for CCV and Logan Grunewald picked up the season ending loss for Wausau.
In the impressive outing, Rude only gave up one hit, struck out 15, and walked four as CCV advanced to the state tournament with a 7-2 win. The Blues kept the River Hawks scoreless until the bottom of the ninth when Wausau scored its only two runs in the game.
The Blues put up a single run in the first inning, three runs in the third, a single run in the fourth and added its final two runs in the seventh inning for a 7-2 win.
In the first, Tschumper scored on a single to center by Hinton, 1-0. In the third inning, Tschumper led off with a double, moved to third on a single by Rude and scored on a Wausau error, 2-0; Rude scored on a double to center by Hinton, 3-0; with bases loaded Raasch scored on a wild pitch, 4-0.
The Blues added another run in the fourth inning, 5-0, and added two more runs in the seventh inning, 7-0. In the seventh, Rude walked; Hinton and Faga singled to load the bases and with two outs, Hutchinson singled to left driving in Rude and Hinton, 7-0.
The River Hawks were able to get a hit in the ninth inning and score a couple of unearned runs for a the final score 7-2.
The Blues (13-7 overall) advance to the WBA State finals this weekend and without a doubt longtime coach Burt Ekern, who passed away late last year, is smiling in Heaven and wishing his beloved Blues the best of luck at State.
Good Luck at State CCV.
