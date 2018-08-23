The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues advanced to the WBA State Tournament last weekend. Unfortunately the Blues season ended on Friday, Aug. 17 when they fell to Osseo in the quarterfinals.
Osseo 9, CCV 0,
8-17-18
The Osseo Merchants defeated CCV 9-0 at Osseo on Aug. 17. The Blues lacked pitching depth and only managed a handful of hits against the Merchants who racked up 12 hits.
After pitching a one-hitter last Sunday against Wausau, Brock Rude took the mound for the Blues facing Merchants starting pitcher Luke Eide. Rude threw 150 pitches against Wausau to get the Blues to the state meet, but struggled in the first couple innings against Osseo. The Merchants scored a single run in the first inning and added three more runs in the second to take an early 4-0 lead.
Rude was replaced by Ian Hutchinson on the mound in the fifth. Osseo added single runs in the fifth and sixth to increase their lead to 6-0.
CCV let a couple of scoring opportunities sneak by them. The Blues had a runner on third with two outs in the first inning and were unable to score. Then in the sixth inning, Corey Geary led off with a walk, Rude singled and Hinton walked to load the bases, but the bats didn’t shine through as CCV left all three stranded. CCV put a couple of more runners on in the seventh, but once again were unable to get the key hits needed to put the Blues on the scoreboard.
Ben Faga replaced Hutchinson in the eighth. The Merchants took advantage of the change on the mound scoring three runs. Osseo played errorless ball in the field, while the Blues ended the game with two errors. Rude recorded the loss and led at bat going 2-for-4, with a double.
CCV now begins the rebuilding process for the 2019 season. Thanks to everyone for their continued support of CCV baseball.
