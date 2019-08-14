The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues won two games last weekend at the Wisconsin Baseball Association District Tournament at Rib Lake and will be playing in the WBA State Finals in Menomonie Aug. 16-18.
CCV faced the Interwald Woodticks Aug. 10, and won 14-4. They defeated the Prescott Pirates 3-1, Aug. 11. CCV improved its season record to 18-2.
The state finals schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - #6 Eau Claire Bears vs. #3 Osseo Merchants - 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Game 2 - #7 Eau Claire Cavaliers vs. #2 Spooner Cardinals - 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Game 3 - #8 Hayward Hawks vs. #1 Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues - 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17
Game 4 - #5 Ashland Merchants vs. #4 Tilden Tigers - 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Game 5 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (higher seed is home team) - 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (see above) - 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Game 7 – Championship - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – noon Aug. 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.