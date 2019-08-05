The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues ended the regular Mississippi Valley League season with an 11-1 record and the league championship. Sunday, Aug. 4, was the MVL Tournament, in which the top four teams played for the tourney championship. The games were played in Viroqua.
The CCV Blues defeated the La Crosse 35ers 9-4 in game one, coming back from a 4-0 deficit in the final three innings. In game two, Sparta Miller defeated the Viroqua Sox to advance to the championship game against the CCV Blues. It was a pitching battle early, between the Blues' Mitch Stalsberg and the Miller's Josh Knoll. The Blues scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and put the game away with a six-run sixth inning to claim the MVL Tourney Championship 8-0, to go along with their regular season title.
The Blues travel to Rib Lake on Saturday to play in the WBA District Tournament. The team is one of the No. 1 seeds and will play the Interwald Woodticks in a 3 p.m. game. There is an upper and lower bracket and the winner of each bracket advances to the state fnals in Menominee the following weekend. The La Crosse 35ers are in the upper bracket at Rib Lake and play at noon.
