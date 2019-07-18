The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament will be held at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby, July 26-30.
Originally scheduled to be played in Coon Valley, the tournament was moved to Westby following the floods last year.
This will be the first time the tournament will be held in Westby. It will a collaborative effort between the Westby/Coon Valley baseball team, the city of Westby, and the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association.
As host, the Westby/Coon Valley team will participate with seven regional winners from throughout the state. There will 15 games over the five days of the double-elimination tournament.
The official opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m., with Gary Gilbertson as master of ceremonies. All teams will participate, as well as local dignitaries and American Legion color guards. Then on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m., all former players and coaches are invited to attend to be recognized as Alumni of Westby/Coon Valley American Legion Baseball, with a special invitation to those players, coaches and board members of the original team in 1960. The schedule of games is as follows:
Friday, July 26
Game 1: 10:30 a.m. Region 5 vs Region 6
Game 2: 1:30 p.m. Region 3 vs Region 7
Game 3: 4:30 p.m. Region 1 vs Region 4
Game 4: 7:30 p.m. Region 2 vs Host Westby/Coon Valley
Saturday, July 27
Game 5: 10:30 a.m. Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 3
Game 6: 1:30 p.m. Loser Game 2 vs Loser Game 4
Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 3
Game 8: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 4
Sunday, July 28
Game 9: 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 7
Game 10: 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs Loser Game 8
Game 11: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 7 vs Winner Game 8
Monday, July 29
Game 12: 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs Loser Game 11
Game 13: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 10 vs Winner Game 11
Tuesday, July 30
Game 14: 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 12 vs Winner Game 13
Game 15: 4:30 p.m. If necessary
Fifteen games will be needed if Winner of Game 11 loses Game 13, or if Winner Game 12 wins Game 14
Note 1. Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Note 2. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 draws bye into Game 14
