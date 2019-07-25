The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament will be held at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby, Friday, July 26, to Tuesday, July 30.
The first game is Friday at 10:30 a.m., when Arcadia (13-9) faces Waupun (21-2).
Originally scheduled to be played in Coon Valley, the tournament was moved to Westby following the floods last year.
This is the first time the tournament will be held in Westby. It is a collaborative effort between the Westby/Coon Valley baseball team, the city of Westby, and the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association.
The official opening ceremonies will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., with Gary Gilbertson as master of ceremonies. All teams will participate, as well as local dignitaries and American Legion color guards. Then on Saturday at 7 p.m., all former players and coaches are invited to attend to be recognized as Alumni of Westby/Coon Valley American Legion Baseball, with a special invitation to those players, coaches and board members of the original team in 1960.
The schedule of games is as follows:
Friday, July 26
Game 1: 10:30 a.m. Arcadia (13-9) vs Waupun (21-2)
Game 2: 1:30 p.m. St. Mary's Catholic (14-6) vs Osceola (12-6)
Game 3: 4:30 p.m. Waupaca (12-10) vs Prairie du Chien (27-6)
Game 4: 7:30 p.m. Medford (16-4) vs Host Westby/Coon Valley (13-13)
Saturday, July 27
Game 5: 10:30 a.m. Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 3
Game 6: 1:30 p.m. Loser Game 2 vs Loser Game 4
Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 3
Game 8: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 4
Sunday, July 28
Game 9: 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 7
Game 10: 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs Loser Game 8
Game 11: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 7 vs Winner Game 8
Monday, July 29
(Note: This round may be using the common opponents rule rather than the bracket shown.)
Game 12: 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs Loser Game 11
Game 13: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 10 vs Winner Game 11
Tuesday, July 30
Game 14: 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 12 vs Winner Game 13
Game 15: 4:30 p.m. (if needed)
The Class A (Westby) and Class AA (Mauston) state winners move onto nationals at Waupun. Waupun is in nationals, but should they win state, then the runner-up in Class A will advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.