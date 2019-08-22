Brian Huebner, who has coached Westby High School’s cross country team for 23 years is looking forward to the new season.
“We have a nice group of kids,” Huebner said. “The boys are senior dominant with some nice numbers, and the girls are freshman dominant with some great upper class leadership.”
Last year the boys team was fifth in the Coulee Conference and fourth at sectionals. the girls were fourth in conference and third at sectionals.
Key runners lost to graduation include Kade Sherry, Derek Helgerson, Erinn Sebion, Sierra Cade and Kelsey Helgerson.
“One” is this season’s team motto. “It is the five”1”st of Westby Cross Country,” Huebner said. “Throughout the season we train each 1 individually. We are “1” team and at the end we will be “1” family.”
What does the coach see as the teams’ strengths this season?
“Boys I see as number of seniors and maturity,” Huebner said. “Girls I see a larger number of incoming freshmen.”
Where are the teams’ weaknesses and biggest challenges?
“Area wide has become much more competitive and challenging,” Huebner said. “Although I think we will be better I do not know if we are up for these challenges.”
On the girls side, Huebner said the top contenders for the conference title look to be G-E-T, West Salem and Arcadia. On the boys side, he predicts West Salem, G-E-T and Arcadia
The assistant coach is Dave Nelson.
