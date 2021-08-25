Fall sports preview: Westby cross country has a mix of juniors, seniors

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Lack of depth. The boys might not have a single sophomore on team!”

Both teams finished third in conference and in sub-sectional last season. “Each gender had one individual as sectional qualifiers (Bailey Olson and Audra Johnson),” the longtime coach said.

The team motto this year is “Reduce or eliminate the Pink Elephant.”

Huebner said the top contenders for the conference title are the West Salem girls and the G-E-T girls.

“The West Salem boys have depth and talent,” he said. “They are very well coached and I think it will take a lot to topple them. I also think that our boys team has the capacity to be one of the better teams we have put together in quite a few years. We need to focus on our own improvement and not fixate on how we compare with other teams.”

“The G-E-T girls won last year’s conference and the past two track titles,” Huebner said. “It will take a lot to knock them off the top. We do have the personal to do it, but we will need to be peaking at the right time.”

The teams’ assistant coach is Dave Nelson.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.