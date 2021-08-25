Fall sports preview: Westby cross country has a mix of juniors, seniors

The Westby High School boys and girls cross country teams are heading into the season with a good mix of junior and senior runners.
“I think both teams will take small steps forward,” said Brian Huebner, who’s in his 24th year of coaching. “However, we are not blessed with a great deal of depth which could become a huge problem.”
The team lost several key athletes to graduation in May. On the boys side it includes Bailey Olson second team all-conference, sectional qualifier, Coulee Conference Scholar Athlete; Levi Hamilton four-year letter winner; and Lars Gretebeck four-year letter winner. On the girls side it includes Ellen Johnson four-year letter winner and top academic honors; and Izzy Nedland first year, but one of best one-year runners the team has had in recent memory, Huebner said.
Top returning athletes for the season and their 2020 honors include Eli Larrington (12) second team all-conference; Jhett Sherry (12) and Taylor Thunstedt (12) top 30 finishes; Audra Johnson (11) fourth at conference and sectional qualifier; Denali Huebner (11) eighth at conference; Meghan Nelson (11) 15th at conference; and Aubrey Jothen (11) Top 25 at conference.
“Boys are senior dominated with five seniors; Avery Leis and Dustin Kenyon complement three mentioned above,” Huebner said. “Girls are dominated by juniors with Montana Lindahl adding to the four above. Girls also have senior Reagan Davey and Natalie Benish who add to strength of upper class strength.”
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Lack of depth. The boys might not have a single sophomore on team!”
Both teams finished third in conference and in sub-sectional last season. “Each gender had one individual as sectional qualifiers (Bailey Olson and Audra Johnson),” the longtime coach said.
The team motto this year is “Reduce or eliminate the Pink Elephant.”
Huebner said the top contenders for the conference title are the West Salem girls and the G-E-T girls.
“The West Salem boys have depth and talent,” he said. “They are very well coached and I think it will take a lot to topple them. I also think that our boys team has the capacity to be one of the better teams we have put together in quite a few years. We need to focus on our own improvement and not fixate on how we compare with other teams.”
“The G-E-T girls won last year’s conference and the past two track titles,” Huebner said. “It will take a lot to knock them off the top. We do have the personal to do it, but we will need to be peaking at the right time.”
The teams’ assistant coach is Dave Nelson.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.