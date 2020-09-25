 Skip to main content
Fall sports preview: Westby cross county has 'focused determination'
Westby sports logo

The Westby cross country team is slightly smaller than normal, but coach Brian Huebner sees that it’s helping this season.

“I believe our strength is focused determination on doing the right things to get to the end of the season,” Huebner said.

The team lost seven senior boys and three girls to graduation, Huebner said, but seniors Bailey Olson, Levi Hamilton, Lars Gretebeck, Ellen Johnson, and Izzy Nedland “have been wonderful.”

Huebner, who has been coaching 25 years — 23 as head coach, 22 at Westby — said the biggest challenge this season is the team doesn’t have a great deal of depth. Last year, the harriers were in the middle of the pack in the conference and sectionals

Huebner said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t affected practices too much. “Competitions are much smaller and more local (which has been a nice change of pace).”

The longtime coach said the runners appreciate having a fall season. “Our kids have been very thankful and understand the gravity of their actions in making sure we continue to have opportunities.”

This year’s motto is “Virtually Better Than Ever.”

Huebner said there isn’t a conference season, “but West Salem boys would’ve won the title and no one has beaten G-E-T girls two meets so far this year. Sectionals no one knows because WIAA has not announced this yet.”

The team’s assistant coach is Dave Nelson.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

