Fall sports preview: Westby football enthusiastic for the season

Westby High School football coach Andy Hulst said the coronavirus pandemic has made for unusual start to the season.
“It’s been unusual because we are just getting started with practice where we would have usually been in our sixth week of the season by now,” Hulst said. “Scheduling games has been difficult but I’m thankful we have some games that we can play this fall.”
Even though the pandemic has made for an unusual season, it hasn’t dampened the players’ enthusiasm.
“The kids are excited to play, but at times we as adults need to not let the excitement get the best of them because we still have to be cautions at school and in our daily lives while living during the pandemic,” Hulst said.
Westby lost key players Davontae Spears, Joe Armbruster, Riley Hagen, Ty Milutinovich and Noah Benish to 2020 graduation. Top returning players for the season include Brett Jorgenson HB, Jack Nelson WR, Gavin Bergdahl WR, Dylan Nottestad OL, Joe Roethel OL and Dillon Ellefson QB.
What are the team’s strengths this season? “I see us as a fairly athletic team overall,” Hulst said. “We should be able to put some good speed on the field and I do like some of the depth of our offensive and defensive lines.”
Hulst added that the weaknesses would be a lot of the team’s youth and inexperience, “but in a year like this I’m not as concerned with it.”
The head coach isn’t quite sure what the season will look like for wins and losses. “I am not really that concerned,” Hulst said. “My only concern this fall is to try to get the guys on the field, to be prepared and to play football. If we can do that then everything else will take care of itself.”
Usually Hulst has a team motto for the athletes, but his year he doesn’t. “I told the guys that this year is truly about playing for the love of the game since we do not have conference titles or playoffs really to play for.”
Since there isn’t a conference this year and no conference title, Hulst said the goal will be to get all five games in and to hold a winning record.
Hulst, who is in his seventh year as the head coach and is in his 14th year coaching overall, will be helped by assistant coaches Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Mark Anderson, Jared Hegge, Tyler Fiertag and Ryan Daines.
The team’s record last year was 2-7.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
