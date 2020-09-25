Fall sports preview: Westby football enthusiastic for the season

Westby High School football coach Andy Hulst said the coronavirus pandemic has made for unusual start to the season.

“It’s been unusual because we are just getting started with practice where we would have usually been in our sixth week of the season by now,” Hulst said. “Scheduling games has been difficult but I’m thankful we have some games that we can play this fall.”

Even though the pandemic has made for an unusual season, it hasn’t dampened the players’ enthusiasm.

“The kids are excited to play, but at times we as adults need to not let the excitement get the best of them because we still have to be cautions at school and in our daily lives while living during the pandemic,” Hulst said.

Westby lost key players Davontae Spears, Joe Armbruster, Riley Hagen, Ty Milutinovich and Noah Benish to 2020 graduation. Top returning players for the season include Brett Jorgenson HB, Jack Nelson WR, Gavin Bergdahl WR, Dylan Nottestad OL, Joe Roethel OL and Dillon Ellefson QB.

What are the team’s strengths this season? “I see us as a fairly athletic team overall,” Hulst said. “We should be able to put some good speed on the field and I do like some of the depth of our offensive and defensive lines.”