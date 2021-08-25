 Skip to main content
Fall sports preview: Westby football is young, athletic
2021 Westby High School football team

Members of the 2021 Westby football team include (front, from left) Isaac Hoff, Jake Collins, Dylan Nottestad, Dillon Ellefson, Brett Crume, Prince Preston, Grant McCauley, Bo Milutnovich (second row) Jacob Larson, Alex Hendrickson, Rhett Stenslien, Ty Nottestad, Garrett Vatland, Jack Weninger, Daniel Frydenlund, Blake Hatlan, Blake Sutton, Brady Mowery; (third row) Hunter Anderson, Shaun Dahlen, Quinn Bergdahl, Chase Bendel, Grayson Hagen, Riley Gardner, Joseph Ellefson, Lucas Bendel, Sidney Ricks; (fourth row) Kasey Wilbur, Ryon Berklund, Anders Stakston, Zach Bjorklund, Collin Simonson, Benjamin Roethel, Beckett Brueggen, Lance Dahlen; (fifth row) Klay Geier, Devin Brown, Jayden Geier and Jarren Schroeder.

 Angie Cina

The Westby High School football team may be young, but there are athletic players who can lead the team.

“For our team this year we’re younger with several sophomores and freshmen being moved up on varsity to fill some roles,” said Andy Hulst who has coached in Westby for 15 years and has been the head coach for eight. “We do have some athletic kids on the team capable of carrying the team and we will lean on them to lead the team.”

Key positions lost to 2021 graduates include Brett Jorgenson HB, Jack Nelson LB, Chase Brown OL, Joe Roethel OL, Andrew Manke OL, Andrew Manke OL, Gavin Bergdahl WR and Briggs Hellwig DB.

Top returning players this season are Garrett Vatland HB, Dillon Ellefson QB, Dylan Nottestad OL/DL and Isaac Hoff OL/DL.

“Team strengths this season should be overall athleticism and team speed on defense and a balanced attack on offense,” Hulst said. “The biggest challenges would team numbers and depth going into this season.”

Hulst said top teams in the conference will be Aquinas, Arcadia and G-E-T. “Our goals are to begin with winning a game and we’ll set new goals once that is accomplished.”

Assistant coaches are Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Jerad Fleming, Jared Hegge, Tyler Feirtag, Stephon Rudel, Justin Brown and Jared Anderson.

The team’s record last year was 0-5.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

