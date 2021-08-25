Fall sports preview: Westby football is young, athletic

The Westby High School football team may be young, but there are athletic players who can lead the team.

“For our team this year we’re younger with several sophomores and freshmen being moved up on varsity to fill some roles,” said Andy Hulst who has coached in Westby for 15 years and has been the head coach for eight. “We do have some athletic kids on the team capable of carrying the team and we will lean on them to lead the team.”

Key positions lost to 2021 graduates include Brett Jorgenson HB, Jack Nelson LB, Chase Brown OL, Joe Roethel OL, Andrew Manke OL, Andrew Manke OL, Gavin Bergdahl WR and Briggs Hellwig DB.

Top returning players this season are Garrett Vatland HB, Dillon Ellefson QB, Dylan Nottestad OL/DL and Isaac Hoff OL/DL.

“Team strengths this season should be overall athleticism and team speed on defense and a balanced attack on offense,” Hulst said. “The biggest challenges would team numbers and depth going into this season.”

Hulst said top teams in the conference will be Aquinas, Arcadia and G-E-T. “Our goals are to begin with winning a game and we’ll set new goals once that is accomplished.”