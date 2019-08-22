The Westby High School football team heads into the 2019 season after winning conference last year and having a 10-2 record.
“Last year was a great year for our program as we won the conference and made a level 3 playoff run,” head coach Andy Hulst said. “We’ve lost a lot of seniors with a lot of big shoes to fill. We have some good skill guys that are seniors and we will need to use their leadership if we are going to be successful this year.”
Key positions lost to 2019 graduates include Ryan Daines—FB/DE—All-state FB/DE; Alex Gluch—QB—1st team all-conference; Ryan Knight—ILB/OL—1st team all-conference; Weston Kabat—DL/OL—1st team all-conference; Kenny Berg—DL/OL—2nd team all-conference; Cody Russell—OL—2nd team all-conference; Dawson Marshall—TE/OLB—1st team all-conference; and Gunnar Hanson—HB/OLB—2nd team all-conference.
Top returning players for the upcoming season include Davontae Spears—WR/DB—2nd team all-conference; Joe Armbruster—WR/DB—2nd team all-conference; Austin Mowrey—HB/ILB—2nd team all-conference; and Riley Hagen—OL—2nd team all-conference.
Hulst said this year’s team motto is P.F.F.—Physical Fast Football. “That’s how we want to play and how we want to represent Westby football.”
What does Hulst see as the team’s strengths this season?
“Our team’s strengths will be our skill positions and out speed on the outside and we will need to get to ball to our playmakers.”
Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?
“Our biggest challenges will be trying to fill our offensive and defensive lines,” Hulst said.
Westby is in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC) this season with Arcadia, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley and Viroqua.
“I see River Valley as the clear favorite in the conference this year but it’s a new conference and all teams, including ourselves, Prairie du Chien, Platteville, Arcadia and Viroqua could contend.”
Hulst, who is in his sixth year as head coach and is in his 13th year coaching overall at Westby, will be helped by assistant coaches Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Tyler Feirtag, Jared Hegge and Mark Anderson.
