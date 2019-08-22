Westby High School football team 2019

Members of the 2019 Westby football team include (row one, from left) Brett Crume, Alex Hebel, Garrett Vatland, Bo Milutnovich, Joe Armbruster, Josh Gunderson, Noah Benish, Riley Hagen, Austin Mowrey, Devin Nelson, Davontae Spears, Dillon Ellefson, Ty Milutinovich, Carlos Alonzo Gustelum; (row two) Jakwon Spears, Dallas Geier, Devin Hansen, Hayden Martine, Dakota Geier, Chase Brown, Dylan Nottestad, Evan Marshall, Kellen Olson, Garrison Korn, Briggs Hellwig, Jack Nelson, Andrew Manke, Joe Roethel; (row three)  Tad Wood, Caleb Peterson, Prince Preston, Isaac Hoff, Jake Collins, Ian Brown, Ethan Gartner, Gavin Bergdahl, Clay Nottestad, Brett Jorgenson, Cade Fleming; (row four) Jack Weninger, Hudson Lipski, Grant McCauley; (row five) Jacob Larson, Christian Alexander, Ty Nottestad, Caleb Knight, J.J. Hertel, Blake Hatlan, David Boisen, Alex Hendrickson and Eli Jepsen.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

The Westby High School football team heads into the 2019 season after winning conference last year and having a 10-2 record.

“Last year was a great year for our program as we won the conference and made a level 3 playoff run,” head coach Andy Hulst said. “We’ve lost a lot of seniors with a lot of big shoes to fill. We have some good skill guys that are seniors and we will need to use their leadership if we are going to be successful this year.”

Key positions lost to 2019 graduates include Ryan Daines—FB/DE—All-state FB/DE; Alex Gluch—QB—1st team all-conference; Ryan Knight—ILB/OL—1st team all-conference; Weston Kabat—DL/OL—1st team all-conference; Kenny Berg—DL/OL—2nd team all-conference; Cody Russell—OL—2nd team all-conference; Dawson Marshall—TE/OLB—1st team all-conference; and Gunnar Hanson—HB/OLB—2nd team all-conference.

Top returning players for the upcoming season include Davontae Spears—WR/DB—2nd team all-conference; Joe Armbruster—WR/DB—2nd team all-conference; Austin Mowrey—HB/ILB—2nd team all-conference; and Riley Hagen—OL—2nd team all-conference.

Hulst said this year’s team motto is P.F.F.—Physical Fast Football. “That’s how we want to play and how we want to represent Westby football.”

What does Hulst see as the team’s strengths this season?

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“Our team’s strengths will be our skill positions and out speed on the outside and we will need to get to ball to our playmakers.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“Our biggest challenges will be trying to fill our offensive and defensive lines,” Hulst said.

Westby is in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC) this season with Arcadia, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley and Viroqua.

“I see River Valley as the clear favorite in the conference this year but it’s a new conference and all teams, including ourselves, Prairie du Chien, Platteville, Arcadia and Viroqua could contend.”

Hulst, who is in his sixth year as head coach and is in his 13th year coaching overall at Westby, will be helped by assistant coaches Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Tyler Feirtag, Jared Hegge and Mark Anderson.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.