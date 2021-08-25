Fall sports preview: Westby volleyball features dedicated athletes, 8 returners

The Westby High School volleyball team welcomes back eight returning players and a very dedicated group of athletes.

"The players are working hard to improve their skills and be the best they can be," said Arena Kvamme, who's in her 13th season with the volleyball program and second season as varsity coach. "Returning to the court after last season is definitely a plus and seeing things a little more normal is boosting the morale in the gym. Each game will present its own challenges and we will make changes to adjust."

“Work hard to be your best” is the goal this season. "The team knows we need to perform well as a team," Kvamme said. "We need to stay positive and be good teammates. By working hard to achieve a common goal we will be able to succeed in our season."

The Norse lost eight seniors to graduation in 2021. "They were great leaders in their own way and especially during a season dealing with COVID-19 precautions," Kvamme said. "Among those were first team all-conference selection Macy Stellner who played outside hitter and libero, middle/right side hitter Olivia Nelson, and right side hitter Jaylin Holte."