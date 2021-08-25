Fall sports preview: Westby volleyball features dedicated athletes, 8 returners

The Westby High School volleyball team welcomes back eight returning players and a very dedicated group of athletes.
"The players are working hard to improve their skills and be the best they can be," said Arena Kvamme, who's in her 13th season with the volleyball program and second season as varsity coach. "Returning to the court after last season is definitely a plus and seeing things a little more normal is boosting the morale in the gym. Each game will present its own challenges and we will make changes to adjust."
“Work hard to be your best” is the goal this season. "The team knows we need to perform well as a team," Kvamme said. "We need to stay positive and be good teammates. By working hard to achieve a common goal we will be able to succeed in our season."
The Norse lost eight seniors to graduation in 2021. "They were great leaders in their own way and especially during a season dealing with COVID-19 precautions," Kvamme said. "Among those were first team all-conference selection Macy Stellner who played outside hitter and libero, middle/right side hitter Olivia Nelson, and right side hitter Jaylin Holte."
The team has eight returning players this season including 2020 Coulee Conference second team outside hitter Bethany Roethel and middle hitter Jayda Berg, and Coulee Conference honorable mention setter Ella Johnson. Other key players will be setter Finley Konrad, defensive specialist Autumn Ward and outside hitter Kennedy Brueggen.
"We have a strong group of girls with a vast knowledge of volleyball and a competitive, but fun spirit," Kvamme said about the team's strengths. "We have great team chemistry on and off the court."
Kvamme said she does see a challenge this season. "Our biggest challenge this season will be the unknowns surrounding a COVID-19 resurgence and the impacts it may have to our season," she said. "We, as a team, will need to continue working towards our potential and never losing sight of the goal."
Who are the top contenders for the conference title? "I think Westby volleyball has great potential and will be able to hold our own among the teams in the Coulee Conference," Kvamme said. "West Salem will always be a tough battle for us to fight mentally. Viroqua always gives us a challenge, but the Coulee normally has very good volleyball teams and is a competitive conference."
Last year, Westby’s record was 5-2 in conference play and 5-8 overall.
The JV team is coached by Jess Hendrickson and the C team is coached by Brenda Konrad.
