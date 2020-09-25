Fall sports preview: Westby volleyball is led by a new varsity coach

Westby High School’s volleyball team heads into the 2020 season with a new varsity coach — Arena Kvamme — who is in her 12th season with the program.
Kvamme’s first season at the helm includes the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected practices and games.
“The pandemic has definitely been a challenge for all of us,” Kvamme said. “We are wearing masks during practices and games. We have been using cleaner on the volleyballs during practices and games and hand sanitizer whenever we are leaving and entering the court. I think the biggest struggle is the limited number of fans because it’s just not the same without the noise in the gym.”
Kvamme said team members are glad to be back playing, even if it looks a little different. “They have expressed how thankful they are to be able to have this chance at some sort of normalcy.”
The coach said the biggest goal this year is to be able to make it to the end of the season safely without illness. The team motto is “Play each game like it’s your last. Leave everything on the court.”
“We have a very dedicated group of girls,” Kvamme said. “The players work hard to improve their skills and be the best they can be. I think this season will be a challenge just due to all of the unknowns surrounding COVID-19. Each game is something different and we will have to adapt accordingly. We have moved players around to fill the positions lost and I think we have a great lineup this year.”
The team lost both of it middle hitters to graduation — Second Team Coulee Conference Alayna Winterfield and First Team Coulee Conference Eva Lee. Westby volleyball also lost libero, Claire Griffin.
“We have eight returning players this year including 2019 Coulee Conference Honorable Mention outside hitters in Macy Stellner and Bethany Roethel,” Kvamme said. “They will both continue to dominate that outside position. They both are great athletes and quick on the court.”
“We have a strong group of girls moving into spots left by the graduating seniors,” Kvamme said. “They are driven to succeed and I am confident they will be an exciting team to watch this fall.”
What does she see as the team’s strengths this season? “We have players who have excellent volleyball skills and a competitive spirit. We have worked hard over the summer in improving our team game and these players do a great job of supporting their teammates.”
Kvamme said the biggest challenge this season will be keeping the spirits high in light of the pandemic in the communities around the area. “For my athletes that is the biggest fear for their season is it getting cut short due to COVID-19.”
Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “I think Westby Volleyball will be able to hold our own among all of the teams in the Coulee Conference this year,” Kvamme said. “Of course, West Salem will always provide us with a great battle that we will have to fight mentally. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to play some of the Mississippi Valley Conference teams as well and I think we will be very competitive.”
Last year, Westby’s record was 6-6 in conference play and 17-17 overall.
Other coaches who are part of the program are Jess Hendrickson, varsity reserve, and Brenda Konrad, JV.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
