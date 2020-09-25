Fall sports preview: Westby volleyball is led by a new varsity coach

Westby High School’s volleyball team heads into the 2020 season with a new varsity coach — Arena Kvamme — who is in her 12th season with the program.

Kvamme’s first season at the helm includes the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected practices and games.

“The pandemic has definitely been a challenge for all of us,” Kvamme said. “We are wearing masks during practices and games. We have been using cleaner on the volleyballs during practices and games and hand sanitizer whenever we are leaving and entering the court. I think the biggest struggle is the limited number of fans because it’s just not the same without the noise in the gym.”

Kvamme said team members are glad to be back playing, even if it looks a little different. “They have expressed how thankful they are to be able to have this chance at some sort of normalcy.”

The coach said the biggest goal this year is to be able to make it to the end of the season safely without illness. The team motto is “Play each game like it’s your last. Leave everything on the court.”